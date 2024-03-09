MI vs GG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 16 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, March 9. MI are second in the points table, with eight points from six games. Delhi Capitals’ (DC) shock one-run loss to UP Warrioz (UPW) on Friday has improved their probability of finishing on top of the points table.

MI beat UPW by 42 runs in their previous match in the tournament. Batting first, Mumbai scored 160/6 as Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 45, while Harmanpreet Kaur (33), Amelia Kerr (39) and Sajeevan Sajana (22* off 14) made crucial contributions. Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque then picked up 3/27, while Sciver-Brunt starred with 2/14 as MI held UPW to 118/9.

Gujarat Giants broke their four-match losing streak with a 19-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Batting first, they put up 199/5 on the board as openers Laura Wolvaardt (76 off 45) and Beth Mooney (85* off 51) added 140. GG’s bowlers then held RCB to 180/8. Despite the morale-boosting win, Gujarat are unlikely to finish in the top three but would be keen to build on the win against RCB.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants have met thrice in the Women’s Premier League, with MI emerging victorious on all three occasions. During the Bangalore leg of WPL 2023, Mumbai beat Gujarat by five wickets. Batting first, GG only managed 126/9, a score MI overhauled in 18.1 overs.

Here’s a summary of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL matches

After beating Gujarat twice in WPL 2023, Mumbai also got the better of them in the Bangalore leg of the ongoing edition. Amelia Kerr starred with 4/17, while Shabnim Ismail picked up 3/18. With the willow, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 46*, while Kerr contributed 31.

Here's a summary of the last three Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (129/5) beat GG (126/9) by five wickets, February 25, 2024

MI (162/8) beat GG (107/9) by 55 runs, March 14, 2023

MI (207/5) beat GG (64) by 143 runs, March 04, 2023

