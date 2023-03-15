MI vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during MI vs GG match

Mumbai Indians continued their winning streak in WPL 2023 with a victory over the Gujarat Giants earlier tonight at the Brabourne Stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit completed a double over the Ahmedabad-based franchise by thrashing them by 55 runs on Tuesday, March 14.

The two teams from the western part of the country met in the WPL 2023 season opener as well, where the Mumbai Indians recorded a 143-run win against the Gujarat Giants. Gujarat bettered their performance from the first match, but they could not stop the Mumbai-based franchise from beating them once again.

Sneh Rana won the toss and invited MI to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium. A half-century from captain Harmanpreet Kaur helped the Mumbai Indians finish with 162 runs on the board. Chasing 163 runs, the Gujarat Giants failed to get going and settled for 107/9 in their 20 overs.

None of the GG batters could touch the 25-run mark. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews bowled brilliantly, scalping three wickets each for the Mumbai Indians.

Multiple records were broken during the game between MI and GG last night at the Brabourne Stadium. Here's a list of three of those records.

#1 Mumbai Indians create an impressive record in WPL/IPL

The Indian Premier League and the Women's Premier League are the top two T20 competitions in India right now. Around 20 teams have participated in the two tournaments, and Mumbai Indians Women have emerged as the first to register five wins in their first five matches.

MI started their WPL 2023 campaign with a grand victory over the Gujarat Giants. They registered wins over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Delhi Capitals and the UP Warriorz in their next three matches, followed by another win against GG.

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur also became the first captain to win first five matches as captain in the IPL or WPL. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Punjab Kings' George Bailey had won their first four matches as skippers in the IPL.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur created another record in WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur has been in fantastic touch in the Women's Premier League so far. She has played four innings, recording three half-centuries. Courtesy of her 30-ball 51 against the Gujarat Giants tonight, Kaur has become the first player to register three fifties in the WPL.

Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Shafali Verma have recorded two half-centuries each. Kaur overtook them on the leaderboard by recording her third fifty.

#3 Sushma Verma and Mansi Joshi set a new record in WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants batters had a forgettable day in the office at the Brabourne Stadium. Number three batter Harleen Deol was the only one who managed to score more than 20 runs against the Mumbai Indians. At one stage, GG were down to 96/9.

Lower-order batters Sushma Verma and Mansi Joshi had an unbeaten 11-run partnership for the 10th wicket. The Gujarat duo set a new record for the highest 10th wicket partnership in WPL 2023.

Mansi Joshi and Kim Garth previously held the record for scoring nine runs for Gujarat's 10th wicket in a match against the Delhi Capitals earlier this season.

