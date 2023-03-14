MI vs GG, WPL 2023: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians tonight in WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium. It will be the second meeting between the two sides in the Women's Premier League.

MI and GG clashed in the inaugural match of WPL 2023, where the Mumbai-based franchise registered a massive win against the Giants. GG will be keen to avenge that loss when they meet MI in Mumbai later tonight.

The pitches for WPL 2023 matches have slowed down a bit as the tournament has progressed. Before the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians starts, here's a look at the history of the pitch at Brabourne Stadium.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai WPL records & stats

Mumbai has offered some excellent batting wickets in the WPL 2023. The pitch at Brabourne Stadium has been a batting paradise.

However, as mentioned ahead, the wickets will get slower as more and more matches are played on the same ground.

Teams batting second have registered comfortable wins in the previous two matches on this ground. It should not be a surprise if the skipper winning the toss opts to field first tonight as well.

WPL matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 96* - Alyssa Healy (UPW) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 161

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

Batters have been able to score runs quickly on this wicket. It has not taken much time for them to settle in the middle.

The bowlers need to execute their plans to perfection to ensure that they do not leak too many runs to the opposition.

Specialist pacers and spinners have achieved almost equal success on this pitch, but the batters have shown no mercy to the part-timers.

A run-fest could be on the cards if the batters of both teams take advantage of the conditions and apply themselves well.

Brabourne Stadium last WPL match

UP Warriorz suffered an eight-wicket defeat in their last WPL match at the Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai Indians thrashed them in that game, riding on a magnificent half-century from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Saika Ishaque's three-wicket haul helped MI keep the UP Warriorz down to 159/6 despite fifties from Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath.

In response, thirties from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Yastika Bhatia, along with Kaur's half-century, guided MI home with eight wickets and 15 balls to spare.

UP Warriorz 159/6 (Alyssa Healy 58, Saika Ishaque 3/33) lost to Mumbai Indians 164/2 (Harmanpreet Kaur 53*, Sophie Ecclestone 1/30) by 8 wickets.

