MI vs GG, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 14.

Mumbai have been absolutely dominant in the tournament so far, winning all four of their matches by comprehensive margins. Gujarat, on the other hand, have had a disappointing competition, winning only one out of their four games.

MI began their WPL 2023 campaign with a thumping 143-run triumph over Gujarat and haven’t looked back since. In their last game, they got the better of UP Warriorz by eight wickets.

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque continued her great run, claiming three wickets. With the bat, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur combined to guide MI to another impressive win.

GG go into Tuesday’s match having been hammered by 10 wickets by Delhi in their previous encounter. Marizanne Kapp’s five-fer reduced them to 33/6, making the result of the match a real formality. Gujarat will have to produce something special to stop the MI juggernaut.

Today's MI vs GG toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Sneh Rana said:

“There’s a little moisture in the pitch and a little bit windy.”

GG have made two changes to their playing XI. In place of Laura Wolvaardt and Georgia Wareham, Sophia Dunkley and Annabel Sutherland come in. Mumbai are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

MI vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophie Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Today's MI vs GG pitch report

There are runs on offer at the CCI. The game is being played on the same surface as the last game, but the pitch is changing a bit. There is more spin on surfaces that are becoming used. The spinners could have a role to play again.

Today's MI vs GG match players list

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland

MI vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chirra Ravikanthreddy, Gayathri Venugopalan

TV umpire: N Janani

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

