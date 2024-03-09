MI vs GG, WPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will play host to a WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians tonight (March 9). It is a virtual do-or-die game for the Giants, who stand on the verge of an early elimination from the Women's Premier League.

Gujarat Giants remained winless during the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2024, but things changed for them in Delhi as they opened their account with a win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have almost qualified for the playoffs. A win against GG tonight may seal their place in the next round.

Before the high-stakes match between Gujarat and Mumbai begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi WPL records

The pitch in Delhi has been difficult to bat on in recent matches. In the last three innings, no team has managed to cross the 140-run mark. Spinners have received some help from the surface in Delhi.

Here's a list of some vital numbers that fans should know from the previous WPL games hosted by this stadium:

T20 Matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 199/5 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest team total: 118/9 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Lowest total defended: 138/8 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Highest individual score: 85* - Beth Mooney (GG-W) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Best bowling figures: 4/19 - Deepti Sharma (UPW-W) vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The pitch in Delhi has slowed down as the tournament has progressed. Teams batting first have won all games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in WPL this year. Here's what UP Warriors captain Alyssa Healy said about the pitch last night after the match against Delhi Capitals:

"It was not the easiest wicket to bat on."

Expect the spinners to dominate tonight. Another low-scoring game could be on the cards if the same wicket is used.

Arun Jaitley Stadium last T20

UP Warriorz defeated the Delhi Capitals by one run in the last T20 in Delhi. Deepti Sharma's all-round brilliance guided UPW to a memorable win. DC collapsed from 124/5 to 137 all out in the space of 11 balls to fail in the run-chase.

18 wickets fell in 39.5 overs of the contest. Spinner Deepti Sharma took a hat-trick and scored a half-century for UPW. Here's the summary of the game:

Brief Scores: UP Warriorz 138/8 (Deepti Sharma 59, Radha Yadav 2/16) beat Delhi Capitals 137 (Meg Lanning 60, Deepti Sharma 4/19) by 1 run.

