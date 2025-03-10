MI vs GG, WPL 2025: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Brabourne Stadium will play host to the WPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on March 10. It is the first home game of the ongoing WPL season for MI.

Ad

Both MI and GG have already qualified for the playoffs. The two teams will aim to finish first in the points table so that they earn a direct ticket to the final. With MI having two home matches in hand, they will be the favorites to end the league stage as the table toppers.

Before Ash Gardner and Harmanpreet Kaur come out for the toss, here's a look at the pitch history of the Brabourne Stadium.

Ad

Trending

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai WPL records

Teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first in WPL matches hosted by this stadium. In all, the venue has hosted 11 matches, with teams batting first winning only four times.

Here are some important stats to know from the previous 11 matches hosted by the Brabourne Stadium:

WPL matches played: 11

Won by teams batting first: 4

Won by teams batting second: 7

Ad

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 99 - Sophie Devine (RCB-W) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team total: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team total: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 189/2 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first innings score: 160.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

A fresh wicket should be on offer for the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. The Giants do not have fond memories of playing on this ground.

Ad

In 2023, the Giants got all out for 64 in a match against Mumbai at this venue. MI will start as the favorites to win the upcoming clash.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai last WPL match

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the last WPL match hosted by Mumbai. It was the final of the WPL 2023 season. MI restricted DC to 131/9 in 20 overs and then reached 134/3 in 19.3 overs.

Ad

Hayley Matthews stole the show by taking a three-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians. She even bowled two maiden overs. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 131/9 (Meg Lanning 35, Hayley Matthews 3/5) lost to Mumbai Indians 134/3 (Natalie Sciver 60*, Radha Yadav 1/24) by 7 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️