MI vs GGT, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's match 

The wait is finally over as the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) is all set to get underway on Saturday, March 4. The opening game of the marquee tournament will see the Gujarat Giants clash horns with the Mumbai Indians at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

WPL 2023 is striving to usher in a new era in women's cricket much like the Indian Premier League revolutionized the men's game. For its first season, the biggest names in women's cricket have gathered in Maharashtra as only two venues in DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium will host the entire tournament.

The curtain-raiser of any tournament typically sets the tone for the entire campaign. Consequently, both Mumbai and Gujarat will be looking to start with a thrilling contest for the fans.

The historic opening clash will offer players from both franchises the opportunity to shatter or create a slew of records as well.

On that note, let's take a look at three records to keep an eye on in the upcoming WPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt could complete 100 T20 wickets

England v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Nat Sciver-Brunt, England's star during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, was the joint-most expensive overseas purchase at the WPL 2023 auction. The all-rounder was secured for ₹3.20 crore by the Mumbai Indians franchise.

While Sciver-Brunt's ability to smash boundaries at will is a secret to none, she is more than a decent pacer as well. In fact, she has taken 97 T20 scalps in her career so far and another three on Saturday will take her to 100 in the format.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur could complete 100 T20 sixes

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur is a natural hitter and has mustered over 3,200 T20 runs with her willow. She has also clobbered 276 boundaries and a total of 97 maximums in T20 cricket.

If Harmanpreet manages to hit at least three more sixes in the WPL 2023 clash against Gujarat, she will become the first Indian woman to reach 100 sixes in T20 cricket.

#1 Beth Mooney could become the highest run-getter in women's T20 history

Australia v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Final

Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney will enter the WPL on the back of a special performance for Australia in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The opener scored 74 runs against South Africa and was named the Player of the Match in the summit clash of the tournament.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Captain Beth Mooney poster by Gujarat Giants for the WPL. Captain Beth Mooney poster by Gujarat Giants for the WPL. https://t.co/T2lBspRJAf

With 4684 T20 runs, Mooney is truly one of the legends of the game and the left-hander will have a chance to create more history on Saturday.

If Mooney manages to score 71 runs against Mumbai, she will surpass New Zealand's Sophie Devine to become the highest run-getter in women's T20 history. Devine, who will feature for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023, has mustered 4754 runs in her T20 career so far.

