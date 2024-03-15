MI vs RCB, Eliminator, Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - March 15th

The Women's Premier League (WPL) reaches its knockout stage with a blockbuster encounter between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

The much-awaited clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 15. The winner punches their ticket to the final against the Delhi Capitals (DC), while the loser's season comes to an end.

The Mumbai franchise finished the league stage strong, securing second place. They won five of their eight league-stage matches.

Bangalore, meanwhile, recorded a handsome win over MI in their previous game to seal their spot in the Eliminator. The Smriti Mandhana-led side won four and lost as many in their eight league games.

Before the Eliminator match of WPL 2024 gets underway, here are three players who could prove to be differentials in the Dream11 contests for the MI vs RCB game.

#3 Shabnim Ismail (MI)

Shabnim Ismail for Mumbai Indians

Shabnim Ismail, the veteran South African pacer, is a force to be reckoned with. Renowned for her raw pace and aggressive bowling style, she brings a wealth of experience to MI's bowling attack.

Ismail will play a huge role in the Eliminator as RCB have a strong top-order, including the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry. If the pacer gets a little help off the deck, she could wreak havoc with her speed and discipline.

The 35-year-old has taken eight wickets at an average of 17.88 in WPL 2024. Incredibly, she is yet to go wicketless this season. MI will be hoping for a big performance from their star pacer tonight.

#2 Georgia Wareham (RCB)

Georgia Wareham for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Given the numerous all-round options available, many fantasy users might overlook Georgia Wareham. However, the Australian all-rounder could prove to be a differential in the upcoming game.

Wareham, who brings a unique skill set to the fore, can be quite threatening with her leg-spin. In her 150-match long T20 career, Wareham averages 22.81 with the ball and has taken 117 wickets.

She has taken 12 wickets across 13 outings in India, including three two-wicket hauls this year.

Wareham is also no mug with the bat. She dons the finishing role at RCB and has struck at a rate of 160.34.

#1 Yastika Bhatia (MI)

Yastika Bhatia for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yastika Bhatia, who sat out from the last fixture due to illness, is said to be recovered and, in all probability, will feature in the Eliminator clash against Bangalore.

The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has smashed 185 runs across seven innings this season and could be the X-factor tonight.

Against the RCB franchise, Bhatia boasts an impressive strike rate of 140, her personal best against a T20 side. The 23-year-old, who opens the innings with Hayley Matthews, usually operates at a quick rate and can put the opposition bowlers under pressure right from the word go.

Yastika will fancy batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which has been quite helpful for the batters this season.

