MI vs RCB Eliminator: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match

Following the conclusion of the league stage, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Eliminator match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 15. The winner of this knockout clash will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final on March 17.

Mumbai Indians finished second in the league points table, with five wins and three losses. They had their opportunities to finish first, but weren't as ruthless as Delhi when it came to some of the crunch moments. As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, they finished third after the league phase, winning four out of eight matches, a significant improvement over their performance in WPL 2023.

Incidentally, the same two teams clashed in their last league match on March 12, with RCB getting the better of MI by seven wickets. Bangalore will thus be high on confidence going into the Eliminator. But, Mumbai Indians will back themselves to overcome the Bangalore challenge, given their experience in tense situations.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in WPL

MI have a significant 3-1 lead over RCB in the WPL. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. beat the Smriti Mandhana-led side both times in the Women's Premier League last season.

Mumbai also hammered Bangalore by seven wickets when the teams met in the first half of WPL 2024. However, RCB avenged the loss by registering a thumping win by the same margin when the sides recently clashed in Delhi.

MI batted first and were knocked over for 113 in 19 overs. In response, RCB chased down the target in 15 overs, racing to a famous win, their first against Mumbai Indians in the WPL.

Here's a summary of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats in the WPL

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL matches

All-rounder Ellyse Perry was exceptional in RCB's seven-wicket triumph over MI in the previous clash between the two teams. She blew away Mumbai's strong batting line-up, registering incredible figures of 6/15 - the best-ever in the WPL. Perry then also chipped in with 40* with the bat, while keeper-batter Richa Ghosh contributed 36* off 28.

Here's a summary of the last three Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL matches:

RCB (115/3) beat MI (113) by 7 seven wickets, March 12, 2024

MI (133/3) beat RCB (131/6) by 7 wickets, March 2, 2024

MI (129/6) beat RCB (125/9) by 4 wickets, March 21, 2023

