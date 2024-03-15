MI vs RCB, Eliminator, WPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

The penultimate encounter of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) will witness the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Friday, March 15.

The two sides met twice across the league stages, where both MI and RCB registered one win each. While it was a complete team effort in MI's triumph, Ellyse Perry's exceptional 6/15 rattled MI for RCB recently.

Ahead of the much-anticipated fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here's a detailed look at the venue's pitch report and history.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi WPL records

An aerial view of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

The Delhi leg of the tournament has been batting-friendly. Teams winning the toss have elected to bat first, reversing the trend we saw in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the MI vs RCB Eliminator match, here's a list of some vital stats that fans must know from previous WPL games played in Delhi:

T20 Matches played (WPL): 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 199/5 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest team total: 118/9 - 113 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest total defended: 138/8 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Highest successful run-chase: 191/3 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Highest individual score: 95* - Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Best bowling figures: 6/15 - Ellyse Perry (RCB-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Average first innings total: 161.2

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

This Eliminator clash between MI and RCB will played on the center pitch of the stadium, which has been full of runs so far. Expect a high-scoring encounter between two star-studded batting teams.

There have been no signs of dew in matches in Delhi, resulting in no hesitation from captains in choosing to bat first. The exact pitch report for tonight's WPL 2024 match will be broadcast live before the toss. The match will be live on JioCinema and Sports 18.

Arun Jaitley Stadium last WPL T20

Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney during a toss

The last WPL encounter saw the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Capitals scripted a comprehensive win by seven wickets.

In the first innings, GG could only make 126 runs, with Bharati Fulmali scoring 42*. Delhi were quite menacing in their run-chase, courtesy of Shafali Verma's 71. Verma hit seven boundaries and five maximums and batted at a strike rate of 191.89.

Here's a summary of the game:

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 126/9 (Bharati Fulmali 42, Minnu Manu 2/9) lost to Delhi Capitals 129/3 (Shafali Verma 71, Tanuja Kanwar 2/20) by 7 wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App