MI vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 19 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 12. A win in the contest will take MI to the top of the points table, while a victory for RCB will confirm their berth in the playoffs.

Both MI and Delhi Capitals (DC) have 10 points from seven matches each. In their previous WPL 2024 clash, Mumbai Indians hammered Gujarat Giants (GG) by seven wickets. Batting first, GG put up 190/7 on the board as Dayalan Hemalatha (74 off 40) and Beth Mooney (66 off 35) scored half-centuries. However, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur guided her side home with a fantastic 95* off 48 balls.

RCB suffered a heartbreak as they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run in their previous match. Batting first, Delhi put up 181/5 on the board on the back of impressive knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues (58 off 36) and Alice Capsey (48 off 32). In the chase, Ellyse Perry hammered 49 off 32, while Richa Ghosh clobbered 51 off 29. But Bangalore fell tantalizingly short of the finish line.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in WPL

Mumbai Indians have a 3-0 lead over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League. After beating them twice last season, MI got the better of RCB in the Bangalore leg of WPL 2024 as well. Batting first, RCB were held to 131/6, a total MI chased down with ease in 15.1 overs.

Here’s a summary of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL matches

Ellyse Perry scored an unbeaten 44 off 38 balls for RCB when the teams clashed in the first half of WPL 2024. However, the other batters failed to contribute. Amelia Kerr then smashed 40* off 24, while Yastika Bhatia slammed 31 off 15 as MI got home in 15.1 overs.

Here's a summary of the last three Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (133/3) beat RCB (131/6) by 7 wickets, March 2, 2024

MI (129/6) beat RCB (125/9) by 4 wickets, March 21, 2023

MI (159/1) beat RCB (155) by 9 wickets, March 06, 2023

