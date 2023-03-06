MI vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

Two of India's most high-profile players, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, will face off in Match 4 of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday, March 6. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this contest.

MI and RCB have endured contrasting starts to the competition thus far. While Mumbai are at the top of the table with a net run rate near the moon, Bangalore are yet to open their account. The former will want to keep their momentum going, while the latter will be eyeing their first win of the tournament.

MI kicked off WPL 2023 by hammering the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the opening game. Harmanpreet led from the front with a fiery knock as Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Saika Ishaque made important contributions to support her. Mumbai already look like the early favorites to go all the way.

RCB, on the other hand, suffered a comprehensive 60-run defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. No batter crossed the 50-run mark and only one bowler - part-timer Heather Knight - ended up amongst the wickets as Bangalore turned in a shoddy bowling display.

Can MI keep their winning run going? Or will RCB quickly find their bearings and blow the competition wide open?

WPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Team changes might be in order for Mandhana and Co.

Smriti Mandhana [left] has a tough task ahead of her on Monday

RCB are only one game into WPL 2023, but it might already be time for them to ring in the changes. They will play only eight games in the league phase of the competition and have no time to tinker to find their ideal combination.

Bringing in Dane van Niekerk for some potent leg-spin and handy middle-order runs might be the right way forward for Bangalore. Asha Shobana conceded 29 runs in the two overs she bowled against DC, while Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh Thakur went wicketless as well.

Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine rolled their arms over without much success either as RCB struggled to pick up wickets throughout the innings. Apart from Van Niekerk, Mandhana and Co. might also have to bring in all-rounder Shreyanka Patil and left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad.

MI, meanwhile, are superbly poised. The trio of Sciver-Brunt, Matthews and Kerr are worth their weight in gold in both departments. Issy Wong and Pooja Vastrakar have added bite to both the lower order and the pace department.

Yastika Bhatia, whose game isn't exactly suited to the T20 format, will be in focus on Monday. RCB might want to put early pressure on the left-hander, who has struggled to find the boundary while the field restrictions are in place. They will also need to formulate clear plans against the middle order, which looks deadly.

On the whole, while RCB could find their first points of the tournament, MI are the clear favorites to come away with a win on Monday. Harmanpreet should be able to one-up her Indian deputy.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 4 of WPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 4 of WPL 2023? MI RCB 2 votes