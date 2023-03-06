MI vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in yesterday’s (March 6) Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first after winning the toss, RCB were bowled for a disappointing 155 in 18.4 overs. In reply, Hayley Matthews (77* off 38) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (55* off 29) cracked brilliant half-centuries as Mumbai stormed home in 14.2 overs.

For the second game in a row, RCB struggled for consistency with both the bat and ball. Five batters reached 20, but their highest score in the innings was 28 by Richa Ghosh. Skipper Smriti Mandhana (23 off 17) and Sophie Devine (16 off 11) added 39 for the opening wicket before the latter was caught on the ropes, trying to go after Saika Ishaque. In the same over, the MI left-arm spinner cleaned up Disha Kasat (0).

Bangalore needed their captain Mandhana to convert her start into a big score, but she was caught at point off Matthews. The Mumbai off-spinner also bowled Heather Knight for a golden duck before ending Ghosh’s resistance.

Earlier, RCB suffered another big blow when Ellyse Perry (13) was run-out by a direct hit from Humaira Kazi. Bangalore kept losing wickets and were dismissed before 20 overs.

Matthews, Sciver-Brunt show stuns RCB

Chasing 156, MI got off to a solid start as Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (23) added 45 for the first wicket in five overs. After the latter was trapped lbw by Preeti Bose, Matthews, and Sciver-Brunt featured in a dominating second-wicket stand of 114*. Mumbai raced past the target with 34 balls in hand.

Matthews struck 13 fours and a six in her sensational knock, while Sciver-Brunt clubbed nine fours and a six. Matthews needed only 26 balls to bring up her fifty, while Sciver-Brunt got there in 28 balls, just before Mumbai went past the target.

While the duo had the upper hand on RCB bowlers for the most part, they took their domination to a different level in the last few overs of the chase.

Three fours came in the 12th over bowled by Megan Schutt, while Shreyanka Patil was slammed for three fours and a six in the next as Bangalore’s fielding also let them down. The end came with Sciver-Brunt striking consecutive fours off Perry.

MI vs RCB: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Matthews had a memorable all-round game for Mumbai. She claimed three wickets for 28 runs before top-scoring with the bat as well, playing a superb knock. Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr claimed two wickets each.

In the chase, Sciver-Brunt struck a wonderful fifty and took Mumbai home in the company of Matthews. The England all-rounder also picked up the wicket of Shreyanka.

Matthews was the easy choice for Player of the Match for her sensational all-round performance.

