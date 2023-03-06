MI vs RCB, WPL 2023: RCB Player Ratings as Smriti Mandhana and Co. slump to another humiliating defeat

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) turned in a miserable all-round performance as the Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed them by nine wickets in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday, March 6.

Hayley Matthews starred with both bat and ball for MI, who also had contributions from Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Saika Ishaque and Yastika Bhatia. RCB, on the other hand, didn't have any batters crossing the 30-run mark and scalped only one wicket.

Here are RCB's player ratings from their WPL 2023 clash against MI.

WPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Lack of game awareness spells doom for Smriti Mandhana and Co.

Smriti Mandhana: 4/10

Mandhana was one of five RCB batters to cross the 20-run mark, but it was her responsibility more than anyone else to bat through the innings. Even though two wickets had already fallen, she danced down the track attempting to take on a negative match-up and holed out tamely. The skipper's captaincy was once again uninspiring.

Sophie Devine: 3/10

Devine hammered her first ball for a six and hit two more fours but couldn't carry on. After an interesting battle with Saika Ishaque, she found deep midwicket to perfection. The Kiwi sent down another expensive over as well. Should RCB consider dropping her and bringing in Dane van Niekerk?

Ellyse Perry: 3/10

Perry tried to play positively, hitting a four and a six, but some shaky running between the wickets with Richa Ghosh soon resulted in a needless run-out. You could argue that there was a run there, but the Aussie should've played it safe given the game situation. She couldn't pick up a wicket either.

Disha Kasat: 1/10

Kasat lasted just two balls, with an arm ball from Ishaque beating her all ends up. She hasn't been able to translate her excellent domestic performances to WPL success so far.

Heather Knight: 1/10

Knight fared even worse than Disha, being thoroughly deceived by Hayley Matthews off her very first delivery. She is another candidate to be replaced by Van Niekerk.

Richa Ghosh: 5/10

Ghosh was RCB's top-scorer with 28 runs. She survived a clear caught-behind but didn't make the most of the reprieve as she holed out in the deep in the 14th over. The keeper-batter should've let the other batters take risks and played a highly irresponsible shot.

Shreyanka Patil: 5.5/10

Shreyanka played a spunky cameo after coming in at No. 8, showing glimpses of her talent. She hit four fours in her 23 before being trapped in front by Nat Sciver-Brunt. The off-spinner did find more turn than the others, but was hammered for 32 runs in two hugely expensive overs.

Megan Schutt: 3/10

Schutt made another batting contribution but was terrible with the ball. Her lines were all over the place as she leaked 32 runs in three overs.

Preeti Bose: 6/10

Bose picked up one wicket, that of Yastika Bhatia. She went for 34 runs in her four overs and was RCB's most economical bowler.

Kanika Ahuja: 6/10

Kanika played an impressive knock, displaying great power and shot-making ability. Like the others, though, she played a needless shot at an inopportune time. The southpaw slogged across the line to be dismissed when RCB needed her to capitalize.

Renuka Singh Thakur: 1/10

Renuka was all over the place with her lines throughout her spell. The pacer went wicketless for the second game running and leaked runs, apart from her needless hoick across the line to be castled in the first innings. She was a liability on the field as well.

