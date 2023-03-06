MI vs RCB, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

It will be Harmanpreet Kaur vs Smriti Mandhana in Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 as the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6. Given the IPL history between the two teams, there is plenty of hype over the contest.

Both MI and RCB got off to contrasting starts in their WPL 2023 campaign. Mumbai thumped the Gujarat Giants (GG) by 143 runs in the opening match of the tournament at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Sent into bat, Harmanpreet Kaur led the way with a fantastic 65 off 30 balls, while Amelia Kerr (45* off 24) and Hayley Matthews (47 off 31) made key contributions. Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque then claimed 4/11 as Gujarat crumbled to 64.

RCB were unimpressive in their 60-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium. Their bowlers were taken to the cleaners as Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma featured in a 162-run opening stand.

In the batting, there were a few decent contributions, but Mandhana’s 35 ended being the highest score. Bangalore will have to pull up their socks against Mumbai.

Today's MI vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Smriti Mandhana said:

“It is looks like a good wicket to bat on. We have seen in this tournament that batting first and putting up a big score, you can put pressure on the chasing side.”

Bangalore have made one change to their playing XI - Shreyanka Patil is in for Asha Shobana. MI are going in with an unchanged team.

MI vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh

Today's MI vs RCB pitch report

In his pitch report, Sanjay Manjrekar stated that the surface is a typical CCI pitch. It's a fair red solid pitch that has a bit in it for everyone. There’s a sprinkling of grass that will bind the pitch together. It’s a little bit damp; seamers might get a bit of help at the start.

Today's MI vs RCB match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad

MI vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Pashchim Pathak, Ranjeev Sharma

TV umpire: Saurabh Dhote

Match Referee: Sanjay Kumar Singh

