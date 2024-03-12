MI vs RCB, WPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the 19th match of Women's Premier League 2024 tonight. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore in this contest.

MI and RCB met once during the Bengaluru leg of the Women's Premier League 2024, where the Mumbai-based franchise registered an easy seven-wicket win.

Mumbai will aim to replicate the same performance tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Before the match starts, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi WPL records

Teams batting first have been quite successful in WPL matches hosted by Delhi. The pitch has become slightly difficult as the tournament has progressed, and spinners may play a big role in deciding tonight's winner.

Ahead of the MI vs RCB match, here's a list of some vital stats that fans must know from previous WPL games played in Delhi:

T20 Matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 199/5 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest team total: 118/9 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Lowest total defended: 138/8 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Highest successful run-chase: 191/3 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Highest individual score: 95* - Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Best bowling figures: 4/19 - Deepti Sharma (UPW-W) vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The pitch in Delhi helps the pacers initially before the batters and spinners dominate the contest. Last night, fast bowler Shabnam Shakil picked up an impressive three-wicket haul for the Gujarat Giants against the UP Warriorz. GG successfully defended a 153-run target in that game.

The pitch report for tonight's WPL 2024 match will be broadcast live before the toss takes place. It will be live on JioCinema and Sports 18.

Arun Jaitley Stadium last T20

Gujarat Giants defeated UP Warriorz by eight runs in the previous T20 match played in Delhi. Beth Mooney's magnificent half-century guided GG to 152/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, UPW recovered from an early collapse but could only reach 144/5.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for UPW by aggregating 88 runs. 13 wickets fell in 40 overs of that game, while the batters hit eight sixes in total.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 152/8 (Beth Mooney 74*, Sophie Ecclestone 3/38) beat UP Warriorz 144/5 (Deepti Sharma 88*, Shabnam Shakil 3/11) by 8 runs.

