MI vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2024 match?

Two teams have tried to beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), and two teams have failed. The UP Warriorz (UPW) will become the third side to attempt the tough feat when they face off against the defending champions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 28.

Mumbai were pushed to the hilt in the tournament opener against the Delhi Capitals (DC), with debutant S Sajana coming up with a magical last-ball six off Alice Capsey. Things were much more straightforward against the Gujarat Giants (GG), who were floored by Amelia Kerr's all-round display.

On the other hand, UPW are winless in two games and appear to be a clear cut below the top three teams in the league. The Warriorz fell to a narrow defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before Marizanne Kapp blew their top order away in the last game.

The head-to-head record between the two sides makes for interesting reading. MI won the first meeting by eight wickets, while UPW exacted their revenge in the reverse fixture of the group stage to triumph by five wickets.

In the decisive Eliminator clash last year, Mumbai were a class apart as they stormed to the final with a whopping 72-run victory. Nat Sciver-Brunt's sparkling fifty and Issy Wong's hattrick ensured that the Warriorz were never in the game.

Can MI continue their unbeaten start to WPL 2024? Or will UPW get off the mark with a much-needed win?

WPL 2024, Match 6: Defending champs' juggernaut likely to roll on

UPW's top order hasn't delivered so far. Vrinda Dinesh has struggled to come to terms with the level of the WPL, while skipper Alyssa Healy hasn't been able to get going either. While Shweta Sehrawat has come up with a couple of meaningful contributions, Tahlia McGrath and the rest of the middle order have been scratchy.

Things won't get any easier for the Warriorz, who will be up against a red-hot Shabnim Ismail. The South African speedster has picked up four wickets at an average of 10.5, getting the new ball to move around while hurrying the opposition batters for pace.

And if UPW can get past Ismail, they will still need to counter Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Keerthana SB. MI are not short of quality bowling options, and they've managed to reel off two wins without the first four names on the list truly contributing.

Matthews, in particular, has looked a touch off-color in WPL 2024 so far. Last year's MVP has fallen cheaply in both innings and hasn't been among the wickets either, but it's only a matter of time before she comes to the party. And once she does, Mumbai could be unbeatable.

Anything is possible in a league like the WPL, and UPW have enough talent in their ranks to pull off an upset. But MI are the clear favorites for this game and should be able to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 6 of WPL 2024.

