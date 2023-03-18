MI vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during MI vs UPW match

Mumbai Indians (MI) met the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 15th match of WPL 2023 earlier today at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. A brilliant bowling performance from Sophie Ecclestone and thirties from Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris helped the UP Warriorz record a five-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians.

UP Warriorz won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The Mumbai Indians never got going with the bat and lost wickets at regular intervals. Issy Wong's 32-run knock and Hayley Matthews' 30-ball 35 helped MI post a 127-run total on the board in the first innings.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for the UP Warriorz with figures of 3/15 in four overs. She received fine support from Deepti Sharma, who bagged two wickets.

Chasing 128 for their third win in WPL 2023, UP Warriorz got off to a shaky start. Mumbai Indians dismissed Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy and Kiran Prabhu Navgire in quick succession to leave UPW reeling at 27/3 in the seventh over.

Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris rescued the Warriorz with their thirties. They added 77 runs to guide the Lucknow-based franchise to a win.

In this listicle, we will look at the three records broken during the match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians.

#1 Yastika Bhatia jumped ahead of Richa Ghosh in top wicket-keepers list of WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia took a catch behind the stumps to dismiss UP Warriorz's Kiran Prabhu Navgire in the match played earlier today. With that catch, Bhatia became the undisputed number one player on the list of wicket-keepers with the highest number of dismissals in the Women's Premier League.

Before the match between MI and UPW, Bhatia jointly held the first position with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Richa Ghosh, with each having seven dismissals. Bhatia has now attained the top spot with eight dismissals to her name.

#2 Hayley Matthews broke Ellyse Perry's record in WPL 2023

Hayley Matthews' all-round performance has been one of the highlights of the season for the Mumbai Indians. Matthews opened the batting for the Mumbai-based franchise earlier today and scored 35 runs off 30 balls.

The Caribbean player whacked three maximums in her 30-ball knock. Courtesy of her three sixes, Matthews now owns the record for the highest number of sixes by an overseas player in the Women's Premier League. She has eight sixes to her name, one more than Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry, who previously held the record.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur broke MS Dhoni's record in IPL/WPL

MS Dhoni had held the record for the highest number of matches taken by an Indian captain to lose a game in the IPL or the WPL. The Chennai Super Kings captain won his first four matches as captain in the IPL before losing his fifth game against the Delhi Capitals.

Harmanpreet Kaur tasted her first defeat in her sixth game as captain in WPL 2023. Under Kaur's leadership, Mumbai Indians won their first five matches before UP Warriorz ended their winning streak today.

Poll : 0 votes