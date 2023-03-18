MI vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in Match 15th of the tournament 

The Match 15 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see the top-ranked franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI) cross swords with struggling UP Warriorz (UPW). The upcoming game is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 18.

Both MI and UPW are having contrasting forms in the tournament. While Mumbai became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages after they defeated Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture, UP lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The two teams also met in the reverse fixture last week when Mumbai registered a plain-sailing eight-wicket win over the Warriorz. The Alyssa Healy-led unit will be determined to take their revenge this time around.

The upcoming fixture will also offer players from both teams the opportunity to make history. On that note, let's take a look at three landmarks that can be reached in the fixture between UPW and MI.

#3 Deepti Sharma could complete her 1,500 runs in T20 cricket

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

UPW's most expensive signing (₹2.40 crore) Deepti Sharma has been quite average in the tournament so far. She will look to turn the tide and make a notable contribution in the upcoming game, which will also offer her a chance to reach a personal milestone.

Currently, with 1,444 T20 across 79 T20 innings, Deepti is 56 runs short of reaching 1,500 runs in the shortest format. If the left-handed batter manages to score the said runs, she will become only the sixth Indian to complete 1500 runs in T20 cricket.

#2 Tahlia McGrath could complete 50 T20 sixes

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

The world's No. 1 ranked women's T20I batter, Tahlia McGrath, is on the verge of completing a significant personal milestone on Saturday.

Currently, with 2,869 T20 runs to her name, McGrath has hit 49 sixes in her T20 career so far. If the Australian international manages to bag one more against Mumbai, she will become only the fifth Australian to achieve the landmark.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur could become first Indian women's player to hit 3 consecutive fifties in T20 franchise cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur is in red-hot form at the moment

Perhaps the most elegant and destructive batter in the tournament so far, Harmanpreet Kaur will be adamant to continue her wondrous form in the upcoming match as well.

The Punjab-born batter has mustered 180 runs at an immaculate average of 90.00 across four innings so far. This includes three half-centuries, two of which have come in two previous outings.

If the 34-year old comes up with another inspired performance and notch up her fourth fifth on Saturday, she will become only the first Indian ever to hit three back-to-back T20 franchise cricket half-centuries.

Poll : 0 votes