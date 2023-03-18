MI vs UPW, WPL 2023: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

WPL 2023 will resume after a day's break with a match between the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This match will be the 15th one in the league round of the inaugural Women's Premier League.

The Mumbai Indians are currently at the top of the WPL 2023 points table with five wins from five matches. They met UP Warriorz once earlier in the season and recorded a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

The UP Warriorz are third in the standings right now, with two wins from five games. The Lucknow-based franchise are currently on a two-match losing streak. They will be keen to end their slump today.

Before the reverse fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz starts, here's a look at the pitch history of Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai WPL records & stats

Teams batting second have achieved a lot of success in recent matches at this venue. The chasing teams have won each of the last four matches in Navi Mumbai.

However, fans should note that the upcoming game between the UP Warriorz and the Mumbai Indians is the first day/night game to take place on this ground in WPL 2023.

The match will start at 3:30 PM IST. It will be interesting to see if the tactics of the two teams change because of the early start. On that note, here are some vital stats from previous WPL games hosted by this venue:

WPL matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 90* - Tahlia McGrath (UPW) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 153

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

The pitch in Navi Mumbai has gotten slower as the tournament has progressed. The average first-innings score after the first three matches was 185-190, but after seven matches, it has come down to 153.

Looking at the success achieved by teams batting second at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, both teams may look to field first after winning the toss today.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last WPL match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the UP Warriorz by five wickets in the last WPL match hosted by this stadium. A three-wicket haul from fast-medium bowler Ellyse Perry helped RCB bowl UPW out for just 135 runs in the first innings.

In reply, a 30-ball 46 from middle-order batter Kanika Ahuja inspired RCB to their first win of the season. Six sixes were hit in the match between UPW and RCB that night.

Brief Scores: UP Warriorz 135 (Grace Harris 46, Ellyse Perry 3/16) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 136/5 (Kanika Ahuja 46, Deepti Sharma 2/26) by 5 wickets.

