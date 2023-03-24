MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Mumbai Indians will battle UP Warriorz in the Eliminator match of WPL 2023 tonight at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The winner of this match will take on the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

UP Warriorz earned a place in the WPL 2023 Eliminator by finishing third in the points table. The Lucknow-based franchise registered four wins in eight matches and ended the league stage with eight points.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians finished one spot above the Warriorz with six wins from eight matches. Before the Eliminator game begins, here's a look at the pitch history details of Navi Mumbai.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai WPL records & stats

Teams batting second have enjoyed a lot of success in Women's Premier League matches taking place in Navi Mumbai. The last seven matches at this venue have been won by teams chasing targets. Hence, the captain winning the toss would likely choose to field first in tonight's match.

The pitch at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy has become slower as the tournament has progressed, which is why spinners and medium pacers could trouble the batters if they execute their plans well.

On that note, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous WPL matches played on this ground.

WPL matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 90* - Tahlia McGrath (UP Warriorz) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 144

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

The average first innings score at this venue in the first eight matches was 151. It has since come down to 144. The decline is a clear indicator that the batters have not enjoyed batting much on this surface in recent matches.

Scoring runs in the first innings has been a challenging task. The team batting first will have to aim for a total of around 160-165.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last WPL match

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in the last game hosted by Navi Mumbai. Amelia Kerr was the architect of MI's win with a three-wicket haul and an unbeaten 27-ball 31.

RCB posted 125/9 on the board in 20 overs, with none of their batters touching the 30-run mark. In reply, MI chased the 126-run target in 16.3 overs with four wickets in hand. Here is the match summary:

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 125/9 (Richa Ghosh 29, Amelia Kerr 3/22) lost to Mumbai Indians 129/6 (Amelia Kerr 31*, Kanika Ahuja 2/5) by four wickets.

