MI vs UPW, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

We are down to the knockout stages of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. The Eliminator will see the Mumbai Indians Women (MI) lock horns with the UP Warriorz (UPW) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The winner of this clash will face the Delhi Capitals Women, who have directly qualified for the final.

Mumbai Indians finished the league stage at the second spot. They won six out of eight games, but failed to qualify for the final directly due to a lower net run rate than the Delhi Capitals Women.

The Mumbai franchise convincingly beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women by four wickets in their last league game. Bowling first, Amelia Kerr picked up three wickets to help restrict the RCB Women to 125/9. She then top-scored with 31* as they chased down the total in 16.3 overs.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster of a ride in the WPL 2023 so far. They won four games and lost as many to finish at the third position.

They suffered a five-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals Women in their last league game. After being asked to bat first, Tahlia McGrath scored 58* but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 138/6. Shabnim Ismail then picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Match Details:

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz, Eliminator, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 24 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is good for batting. The ball comes nicely on to the bat under lights and the batters can hit through the line once they get set. The spinners may get some assistance from the surface in the middle overs.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Weather Forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians Women

They aren't expected to tinker with the winning combination for their game against the Warriorz.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz

Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya are likely to come back into the side for the Eliminator.

Probable XI

Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians Women are coming off a win in their last game and will be brimming with confidence. The UP Warriorz, on the other hand, haven’t had the best of times in the competition and will need to be on their toes to challenge the Mumbai Indians on Friday.

With the consistency the Mumbai Indians have shown throughout the competition, they are expected to come out on top and qualify for the final.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this clash.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

