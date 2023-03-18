MI vs UPW, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, March 18, in the first game of the double-header.

While Mumbai will be keen to continue their winning momentum, UP will be desperate for a win after back-to-back losses att the hands of MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

UP Warriorz are currently third in the points table, with two wins and three losses from five games. They are the only team to have lost to RCB in WPL 2023.

Their batting crumbled in the previous match, folding up for 135. UP’s batting seems heavily dependent on skipper Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris. Their bowling, too, has lacked consistency.

The last time Mumbai faced UP, they hammered their opponents by eight wickets, chasing 160 with ease. MI were challenged to an extent in their previous game by Gujarat Giants (GG), which was a positive in a sense because they have had it a bit too easy in the tournament so far.

The form of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr will please the franchise.

Today's MI vs UPW toss result

UP Warriorz have won the toss Andi opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, Alyssa Healy said:

“We have chased a lot better than what we have set this year, so that's one of the reasons for bowling first.”

While Parshavi Chopra has been picked in UP’s playing XI, undefeated MI are going in with an unchanged squad.

MI vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Today's MI vs UPW pitch report

According to WV Raman, the pitch has been good for batters, so the bowlers have to get their lengths right. Spinners hold the key. Five games have been won by the chasing the side.

Today's MI vs UPW match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

MI vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, Nitin Pandit

TV umpire: Saurabh Dhote

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

