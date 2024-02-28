MI vs UPW, WPL 2024: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

The sixth match of WPL 2024 will happen tonight at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the UP Warriorz. Both teams have had contrasting starts to their respective Women's Premier League 2024 campaigns.

While the Mumbai Indians sit second in the standings with two wins from two matches, the UP Warriorz are in the fourth place, having earned zero points from two games.

Before the contest between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

Teams chasing a target have been quite successful in Bengaluru this season. The pitch has seemingly gotten better to bat on in the second innings as teams have chased down targets quickly in recent encounters.

Here's a list of some vital stats and numbers fans should know ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz match:

WPL Matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 107-7 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5-22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB-W) vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru is generally excellent for batting, but no team has managed to breach the 175-run mark this season so far. In the last game, the Gujarat Giants played 65 dot balls in 20 overs and scored only 107 runs.

Batters should aim to get settled in the middle before playing big shots. The fast bowlers may receive some help from the conditions initially.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in yesterday's WPL 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Smriti Mandhana's career-best 43-run knock helped RCB chase down a 108-run target in just 12.3 overs.

Sophie Molineux stole the show in the first innings by scalping three wickets, while fast bowler Renuka Thakur took two wickets. Here's a brief summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 110/2 (Smriti Mandhana 43, Ashleigh Gardner 1/15) beat Gujarat Giants 107/7 (Dayalan Hemalatha 31*, Sophie Molineux 3/25) by 8 wickets.

