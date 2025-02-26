MI vs UPW, WPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will play their fifth match of WPL 2025 against inaugural champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This match will begin at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday, February 26.

It is the first meeting between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in WPL 2025. Both teams have four points each on the points table. While MI have played three matches, UPW have played four.

The winner of the battle between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will jump to the top spot in the standings. Before the match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

15 matches in the Women's Premier League have been played in Bengaluru so far. Teams batting first have won only five times. Hence, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat second.

Here are some other crucial numbers to know from the previous WPL games hosted by the M Chinnaswamy Stadium:

WPL matches played: 15

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 10

Highest team total: 198/3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 90* - Ellyse Perry (RCB) vs UPW, 2025

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB) vs UPW, 2024.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru is generally good for batting. However, the Gujarat Giants only scored 127/9 in 20 overs in the previous match at this venue. In the game before, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the UP Warriorz scored 180 runs each, with UPW winning in the Super Over.

Bowlers will have to execute their plans to perfection to achieve success at this venue. Otherwise, the boundaries are short and runs should flow easily.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last WPL match

The Delhi Capitals defeated the Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the previous WPL 2025 match played in Bengaluru. It was a lopsided match, where DC restricted GG to 127/9 and then reached 131/4 in 15.1 overs.

The batters hit a total of seven sixes in the match between Delhi and Gujarat. 13 wickets fell in 35.1 overs. Here's a summary:

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 131/4 (Jess Jonassen 61*, Kashvee Gautam 2/26) beat Gujarat Giants 127/9 (Bharati Fulmali 40*, Marizanne Kapp 2/17) by 6 wickets.

