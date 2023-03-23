Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell named ODI, T20I and Test player of the Year by New Zealand Cricket

Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Tom Blundell won big at the New Zealand Cricket Awards on Thursday, March 23.

Bracewell won the Men’s ODI player of the Year. He scored 536 runs and took 15 wickets in the 2022-23 season, including a couple of centuries against Ireland and India.

Meanwhile, Phillips was named Men’s T20 Player of the Year. He took 18 catches, scored six fifties and a century. The right-hander also won the Man of the Series award on three separate occasions.

Tom Blundell also won the Test Player of the Year award. He scored eight half-centuries and two tons. The wicketkeeper-batter also inflicted 35 dismissals behind the stumps.

The Blackcaps last played a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

Daryl Mitchell was the recipient of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal. He featured in 44 games in 2022-23 across formats. He has hit four Test centuries, including three consecutive tons in England.

Click here to check out the full list of winners at the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

New Zealand to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka

Hosts New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka for a white ball series after winning the two-match Test tournament by a 2-0 margin.

The Kiwis won the first Test by a close margin with the game being decided on the last ball of the five-day game. They made short work of the visitors in the second Test. New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 580 runs for the loss of four wickets before they opted to declare. Sri Lanka batted twice, registering scores of 164 and 358, handing the hosts an innings victory in the second game.

They will clash heads in three ODIs and three T20Is next. The ODI action begins on March 25 at Eden Park in Auckland. The next two ODIs will be held in Christchurch on March 28 followed by Hamilton on March 31.

The three T20Is will be held on April 2,5 and 8 respectively.

Poll : 0 votes