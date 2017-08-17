I think Virat has a lot of Australian spirit in him, says Michael Clarke

Kohli has been involved in a lot of on-field incidents with his Australian counterparts.

What's the story?

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke might not have seemed too friendly with the Indian cricketers on the field, but has a lot of respect for them when the two sides aren't playing. While promoting Tourism Australia, Clarke spoke highly about the Indian captain.

"I disagree that Virat doesn't have too many fans in Australia. I think Virat has a lot of Australian spirit in him," said Clarke.

"To be honest, he plays the game really tough and is really competitive on the field, but he is a nice guy off the field. So when people get to know Virat, they realize that what they see on the field is just his competitive spirit. I can't think of any Australian cricketer who wasn't like that every time we walked out on the field. I certainly think there is respect for Virat in Australia.

"You probably are not going to read the positive stuff (about Virat) in the Australian media though. They all want to write a negative story. But I have a great relation with him and I think he is respectful," he added.

The context

The Australian cricket team and the Indian side seem to be at each other's throats whenever they play each other on the field. There have been a number of occasions of sledging between the two sides and there have been incidents which have turned ugly in the past as well.

Virat Kohli has been at the center of attention in recent years when it has come to on-field tussles between the two sides. The Australian media has ridiculed him on a number of occasions and that was not taken well by the Indian fans and cricketers as well.

The details:

The Test series between India and Australia which was held earlier this year had its fair share of controversies throughout the four Tests.

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli themselves were directly involved in the incidents which took place on the field.

However, as soon as the series got over, the tension between the two sides disappeared and things were back to normal.

What's next?

Australia will take on India in 5 ODIs which will take place in India beginning next month.

Author's take:

Being aggressive is a part of Kohli's nature and his style of play. While he might be hot-headed at times on the field, he doesn't let it affect his personality and his relationships with fellow cricketers off the field.

Cricketers from both Australia and India seem to have a lot of respect for each other and compliment one another time and again and that is a delight for fans across the world.