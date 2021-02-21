Michael Vaughan makes a U-turn, supports Rohit Sharma on pitch debate

Michael Vaughan's support of Rohit Sharma on the raging pitch debate has raised quite a few eyebrows. The former England captain retweeted the video uploaded on BCCI's official Twitter account where the star Indian opener slams those criticizing Indian pitches.

Rohit Sharma stressed that there is a reason why the term 'home advantage' exists in cricket. He mentioned that pitches in India have traditionally favoured the spinners and the surface on offer in the second Test was no different.

The 33-year-old also claimed that when Team India travels abroad, the pitches are always suited to the home side's strengths and the visitors have to adapt to them . So Rohit Sharma feels there is absolutely nothing wrong or against the spirit of the game to employ rank turners when Test cricket is played in India.

Michael Vaughan had previously criticized the Chennai pitch used in second Test

It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

Michael Vaughan had described the pitch used in the second Test as one that was not prepared to last five days. He believed playing on such a pitch was like playing on a 'beach'. He was also supported in this claim by former Australian batsman Mark Waugh, who stated that the pitch was 'unacceptable' for Test cricket.

Spot on Junior .. 👍 https://t.co/jZpsZoQQ3E — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

The former England skipper faced scrutiny for his comments from many including the former Australian legend Shane Warne. The duo were at loggerheads about on the issue and Warne felt England were just not good enough on a wicket that was the same for both the teams.

India been better in all aspects .. But the pitch hasn’t been the same from Ball one !!! It’s fine to produce whatever you want at home to gain advantage .. But this pitch for a 5 day Test match is a stinker .. but if I was India I would have done the same ..👍 https://t.co/ySGGzwg9ja — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

This has been a series of extremes so far as the pitches are concerned, with the first Test surface heavily suiting the batsmen, before deteriorating later, and that of the second favoring the bowlers. Thus, it will be interesting to see what kind of pitch is prepared for the third Test, which is going to be a day-night encounter.

The pink ball generally swings more than the red one. But the hosts could again produce a rank-turner for troubling the visitors. Perhaps, as Rohit Sharma said, the pitch debate should be stopped and more discussions must happen on the cricket being played.

By scoring a sensational 161 runs in the first innings, Rohit Sharma showed the right way to bat on turning pitches. The visitors might want to take a cue from the way the 33-year-old applied himself. With the series tied at 1-1, the final two Tests in Ahmedabad promise to provide an enthralling climax to this series.