Mickey Arthur calls for ICC to allow injury subs after Sri Lanka's injury crisis

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur will put forward the issue of injury substitutions in front of the ICC after watching several players of his team go down in the first Test against South Africa.

Sri Lanka have been depleted after four players suffered injuries in the first Test against South Africa. Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha were joined on the treatment table by Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga on Day 3. The injuries left the tourists with big questions for the rest of the Test match.

Mickey Arthur looked frustrated and annoyed as he saw Sri Lanka's injury issues continue to pile up. He now wants to bring up the issue of allowing injury substitutions in front of the ICC. Arthur confirmed to ESPNCricinfo that he will raise the issue for discussion in front of the ICC cricket committee, of which he is a member.

Sri Lanka's injuries help South Africa wrestle back control of the first Test

Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva had to go off retired hurt

Prior to their tour to South Africa, Sri Lanka hadn't played competitive cricket as a unit since March. Hence, it is not a surprise their players are suffering from injuries.

The injury blows left them with just two specialist bowlers in the playing XI for a large part of the second session. Their batting has also been weakened with the injury to Dhananjaya de Silva, who had to go off with an injury while batting on 79. He has already been ruled out of the series with a quadricep tear. Niroshan Dickwella also required treatment during the game, but was able to continue.

The injuries have allowed South Africa to regain control of the game after Sri Lanka scored an impressive 396 runs in their first innings. Barring weather interruptions or a miraculous turnaround, it looks like the visitors will go into the second Test 1-0 down in the series.