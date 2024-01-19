MICT vs PR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 19, 2024

MI Cape Town (MICT) will be up against Paarl Royals (PR) in the 11th match of the SA20 2024 in Cape Town on Friday, January 19.

MI Cape Town are having an inconsistent campaign. Following a convincing 98-run victory over Joburg Super Kings, they suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of SunRisers Eastern Cape. MI now finds themselves in the fourth position in the points table.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals registered their third consecutive win over Super Kings on Wednesday. They chased down a modest 135-run target in 14.1 overs, thanks to Jos Buttler’s 37-ball fifty. With the win, the David-Miller-led side have solidified their position at the top of the SA20 points table.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MICT vs PR Dream11 match.

#3 Ryan Rickelton (MICT) - 7.0 credits

Ryan Rickelton scored fifty against Sunrisers (Credits: X/MICapeTown)

Ryan Rickelton, another dynamic MI Cape Town opener, has consistently displayed his ability to hit the ball all around the park. With three consecutive half-centuries, including a season-best 98 off 49, he remains a formidable force.

Ryan smashed a 33-ball fifty in the recent game against SunRisers Eastern Cape and would look to score another in the upcoming MICT vs PR Dream11 match.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (MICT) - 8.0 credits

Rassie van der Dussen during post-match interview (Credits: X/MICapeTown)

Rassie van der Dussen has proven to be a reliable opener for MI Cape Town, showcasing outstanding form this season. With 169 runs, including a century, in three games at an impressive average of 56.33, he continues to excel.

Rassie scored 48 runs in the previous game with the aid of five boundaries, striking above 145.

Given his current form, he emerges as a prime choice for the captain/vice-captain of your MICT vs PR Dream11 teams.

#1 Jos Buttler (PR) - 9.0 credits

Jos Buttler scored his first SA20 2024 fifty (Credits: Paarl Royals)

Despite a slow start in the SA20 campaign, Jos Buttler has regained his T20 form with a match-winning knock of 70 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 189.19 against Joburg Super Kings. His innings featured eight fours and three sixes.

Overall, Buttler has scored 123 runs in three games, averaging 61.50. Eager to replicate his recent success, he becomes a top player to watch in the upcoming MICT vs PR Dream11 match.

