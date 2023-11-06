"Middle of a flight and floods" - list of weird reasons behind 5 batters timed out in cricket ft. Angelo Mathews

International cricket witnessed history after Angelo Mathews became the first player to be timed out following an unfortunate series of incidents in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup league clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The all-rounder came out to bat following the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over. Due to an issue with his helmet strap, he asked for an alternative, which led to a delay.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's decision to appeal for the same has led to widespread debate among former players as well as fans.

One side argued that Mathews was not at fault and the whole idea of sending him back without even facing a delivery goes against the 'Spirit of Cricket'. On the other hand, a section believed that Shakib was well within his rights to appeal as Mathews had exceeded the time limit after coming into bat.

At the end of the day, it is the rule book that has the final say, and it resulted in Angelo Mathews' dismissal. While the veteran Sri Lankan became the first player to be timed out in international cricket, it is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in the sport.

The mode of dismissal has been in effect on numerous occasions in the recent past, mainly in domestic competitions across the globe. A broken helmet strap led to Mathews' departure, and such similar bizarre reasons have led to other batters being timed out.

On that note, let us take a look at the list of weird reasons behind five batters timed out in cricket.

#1 Angelo Mathews (Broken helmet strap)

As mentioned earlier, the all-rounder was just about to take guard and stopped for a second to adjust his helmet strap. In doing so, the strap broke from one end and he demanded a replacement from the dressing room.

It took a while for the new helmet to arrive, during which time, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan issued an appeal to the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth.

Mathews tried his best to plead his innocence and urged Shakib to withdraw his appeal. However, the Bangladesh team remained firm in their stance, resulting in the Sri Lankan's dismissal.

The all-rounder was far from pleased as he threw the broken helmet after crossing the boundary and made his case to match officials and the Sri Lanka coaching staff.

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis was also seen having a conversation with Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurasingha as well as the fourth umpire. Centurion Charith Asalanka mentioned during the mid-innings break that the decision against Mathews was not in line with the Spirit of Cricket.

#2 Andrew Jordaan (Floods)

Eastern Province batter Andrew Jordaan was the first player to be timed out in first-class cricket.

In a domestic contest against Transvaal at Port Elizabeth, he was unbeaten at the end of the day's play, but could not make it in time for the start of the next day's play due to floods.

He was stranded as the roads were closed off due to the persistent rains, leading him to be timed out.

#3 Hemulal Yadav (Discussion with team manager)

Hemulal Yadav's timed-out dismissal marked the first and only time where a batter was dismissed in such a fashion in India. During a Ranji Trophy contest between Orissa and Tripura, Hemulal Yadav was slated to come on as the final batter with the score reading 235-9.

He was even padded up for the same, but according to Brian Levison from Amazing & Extraordinary Facts: Cricket, he “was still deep in conversation with his team manager on the edge of the boundary when play was due to restart”.

Furthermore, Yadav just sat near the boundary line and made no effort to come out to bat. This led to the Orissa team's appeal and the fall of the final wicket as well.

#4 Vasbert Drakes (Middle of a flight)

Vasbert Drakes was expected to play the domestic clash between Border and Free State in East London, but he could not make it to the match in time as he was still traveling.

Drakes was playing for the West Indies against Sri Lanka and his flight from Colombo was delayed.

As a result, he could not bat as Border were skittled out for 172 on Day 1 itself. He made it to the field on the second day to bowl and ended with figures of 2-45.

#5 AJ Harris ( Groin injury)

Andrew Harris, playing for Nottinghamshire against Durham UCCE in 2003, failed to come out to bat as a result of a groin injury. He attempted to come out to bat, but could not do so in time, leading to his dismissal without even facing a delivery.

Nottinghamshire were cruising at 528-5 at one stage having bowled out Durham for a paltry 165 in the first innings. However, with Chris Read unbeaten on 94, the injured Harris attempted to walk out to bat to help the batter reach his hundred.

He was asked to keep himself ready before the ninth wicket fell. However, the injured player took a while changing out of his tracksuit, during which time the ninth wicket fell.

Unaware of the fact, he walked out of the pavilion having changed into his gear but witnessed the players and umpires making their way off the field as the innings concluded with the timed-out dismissal.

Ryan Austin and Charles Kunje are two more players to have been dismissed in a similar manner, but the reason behind it is unknown.