Middlesex sign Daryl Mitchell for nine T20 Blast games

Middlesex have signed New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell for this year’s T20 Blast. The 30-year-old will be available for the last nine group games.

Darly Mitchell's arrival complements the signing of Paul Stirling, who will be eligible to play the first five group matches.

Both Stirling and Mitchell have been recruited after Middlesex lost the services of Mitchell Marsh, who was named in Australia's squad for their tour of West Indies.

Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said Mitchell would add a new dimension to the team.

"It's great that Daryl has agreed to play for us in the T20 Blast this season," Law said. "He comes highly recommended by his New Zealand contemporaries and we have watched him force his way into that strong New Zealand team over the last few years.

"He brings an all-round game, with a focus on power hitting, and good cricket intellect. We look forward to welcoming him into the Middlesex family and can't wait to start working with him during the Blast.

Daryl Mitchell said he was honored to have signed for Middlesex.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with the group after our Test Championship final versus India and getting stuck into winning some t20 cricket," he said.

Daryl Mitchell recently earned his first national contract

Daryl Mitchell, along with wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips, was given a central contract by New Zealand earlier this month.

Mitchell has played four Tests, three ODIs and 15 T20Is for New Zealand. He scored an unbeaten 102 off 112 balls in the Christchurch Test against Pakistan at the start of the year and cracked his maiden ODI century against Bangladesh in Wellington in March, hammering an unbeaten 100 off 92 balls.

Selector Gavin Larsen said the contracts given to Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were rewards for their recent form:

“I’d like to congratulate all the players offered agreements for the coming season and in particular newcomers Daryl and Glenn," Larsen said. "Receiving your first national contract is a great moment in any player’s career and both thoroughly deserve their elevation.

"There’s no question Daryl and Glenn took their games to another level over the summer and have added to the growing depth of talent we now enjoy.”

