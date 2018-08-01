Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mike Brearley picks Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan in his All Time XI

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
301   //    01 Aug 2018, 01:48 IST

Sunil Gavaskar Imran Khan
Gavaskar and Imran are two of the greatest cricketers to emerge from the subcontinent

Former England captain Mike Brearley has picked Sunil Gavaskar, Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir among others in his All Time XI. The 76-year old is the latest cricketer to reveal his dream team through Lord's Cricket Ground's official Youtube channel.

Brearley, who made his debut in 1976, gained global recognition for his stint as England captain. He led his country in 31 Tests and managed to win 18 of those whilst tasting defeat on just four occasions. Among all captains with at least 25 matches, his win-loss ratio of 4.50 is the second best (behind Steve Waugh's 4.55) in the history of the format.

Considering the gladiatorial nature of the 1970s and 1980s, it is no surprise that Brearley's all time XI contains only his contemporaries. The Middlesex stalwart opted for a versatile opening combination comprising the classical defence of Sunil Gavaskar and the attacking stroke-play of Gordon Greenidge.

Elaborating on his picks for the opening slots, Brearley enthused, "Sunil Gavaskar was a very correct player. But also, if you bowl him a half-volley in the first over, he would hit it for four. Gordon Greenidge was an attacking opening batsman. (He was) a wonderful stroke-player but also very correct."

The middle-order is manned by the likes of Greg Chappell, Sir Viv Richards and Ian Chappell. Expressing his admiration for the latter's astute leadership skills, Brearley chose the older Chappell for captaining his dream team.

Sir Ian Botham, who reached the pinnacle in the 1981 Ashes under Brearley's captaincy, is one of the two all-rounders in this star-studded lineup. Legendary England gloveman Alan Knott takes up the key wicket-keeper slot. Abdul Qadir, widely acknowledged as the renaissance man of spin in the 1980s, is the sole slow bowler.

On the presence of the two Pakistani icons, Brearley affirmed, "Imran Khan was a different type of bowler from the other fast bowlers in the team. He swung the ball in. He was fast and hostile and (also) a fine attacking batsman. Abdul Qadir was a marvellous, flamboyant (and) effervescent spin bowler."

With the two-star all-rounders lending optimum balance to the side, the pace department is led by Dennis Lillee and Sir Andy Roberts. While the irresistible Australian is credited to have inspired dozens of great seamers, the Caribbean doyen marshalled the intimidating pace battery of West Indies.

Mike Brearley's All Time XI: Sunil Gavaskar (India), Gordon Greenidge (West Indies), Greg Chappell (Australia), Sir Viv Richards (West Indies), Ian Chappell (c) (Australia), Sir Ian Botham (England), Alan Knott (wk) (England), Imran Khan (Pakistan), Abdul Qadir (Pakistan), Dennis Lillee (Australia) and Sir Andy Roberts (West Indies)

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Sunil Gavaskar Imran Khan
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
India's All-time Successful Test XI against England
RELATED STORY
India’s All-time XI to have played Test cricket in England
RELATED STORY
Five Best Test Innings by Indian Batsmen in England
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Mike Hussey: Ashwin deserves a place ahead of Kuldeep in...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul has the potential to be the next Sachin...
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs against England
RELATED STORY
India tour of England 2018: England's landmark Test and a...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Highest Scores in England v India Test Matches...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Today, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us