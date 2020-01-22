NZ v IND 2020: Mike Hesson reckons New Zealand tour will be Rohit Sharma's toughest Test cricket assignment

The New Zealand tour will be Sharma's toughest assignment in Test cricket

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson is keen to see how Indian opener Rohit Sharma copes with the swing-friendly surfaces in the country and reckons that the flamboyant right-hander is set for his toughest assignment in Test cricket yet.

In an interview with The Times of India, Hesson explained the tactical adjustments that Sharma will have to make in order to tackle the swing and seam that the Kiwi bowlers will generate in the first session of play.

Hesson, who will be essaying the role of Director of Cricket Operations with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL believes that this tour will be Sharma's biggest challenge as an opener in Test cricket, but also believes that the opener will enjoy the batting conditions in the country, provided he weathers the storm of the opening session and plays close to his body.

“Rohit just has to play close to the body in the first session and not go hard at the ball. If he does that, he will enjoy the batting conditions in New Zealand,” Hesson said.

A battle which Hesson is excited to witness is the matchup between Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Sharma. The 30-year-old quickie has been ruled out of the T20 series with a finger injury but could be available for the ODIs.

The 45-year-old is of the opinion that Boult versus Sharma will be a fascinating matchup because of the swing that will be on offer. Hesson also explained that the New Zealand batsmen’s battle against India’s spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle-overs will prove to be consequential.

“Trent Boult versus Rohit Sharma in ODIs will be a fascinating match up with a little bit of swing on offer”

“The New Zealand middle-order against the wrist spinners — Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal — will be the key middle-over match-ups. Hopefully, Trent will be back for ODI series as he is a key player for NZ in taking new ball wickets.”

Hesson was also asked about how he sees the matchup between skippers Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson panning out. Whilst he maintained that the duo are one of the best in white-ball cricket and the contest between them will be riveting, he’s more interested in seeing how Kohli will deal with the New Zealand seamers in the initial stages of his innings.

"For me, the match-up I am interested to see is how Virat Kohli deals with New Zealand seamers in his first 10-20 balls. If he can get starts in NZ, then his hunger for runs will make him difficult to dislodge Kane Williamson," Hesson said.

“He will score runs in NZ against any attack in the world. It's what the other batsman can do to help Kane dominate long periods of the game that will determine the outcome of the series.”