England vs India 2018: Milestones achieved by players in the ODI series

Dnanath Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
696   //    21 Jul 2018, 12:28 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The much-anticipated England vs India series in England started on a great note with both the T20 series and ODI series proving to be an exciting affair. The final matches of both the series proved to be a decider. While India clinched the T20 series 2-1, England bounced back to win the ODI series 2-1.

The victory in the ODI series helped the England team retain their top spot in the ICC ODI rankings by gaining 1 rating point thus widening the gap between second-placed India by 6 rating points. On the other hand, India improved their T20 rankings and climbed up to the second spot. They are now behind the first placed Pakistan by 8 rating points in the ICC T20 rankings.

However, there were few players who reached new heights in the recently concluded ODI series. Let's have a look at some of them:

#5. Virat Kohli's 39 ODI wins as a captain

Virat kohli
Virat Kohli equaled the world record for most ODI wins as a captain after 50 matches

Indian skipper Virat Kohli equaled the record of most ODI wins after 50 matches as a captain. After beating England in the 1st ODI at Nottingham by 8 wickets, Virat Kohli completed 39 ODI wins as a captain thus, equalling the record of Ricky Ponting (Australia) and Clive Lloyd (West Indies) who also have achieved this feat.

After 50 matches (1st ODI vs England) as a captain, Kohli had won 39 matches and lost 10 matches while one match ended in a No Result. Under his captaincy, the Indian team won its first-ever bilateral ODI and T20 series against South Africa in their backyard. The Indian team won the ODI series 5-1 and the T20 series 2-1 in early 2018.

Kohli also became the fastest to score 3000 ODI runs as captain during his innings of 71 runs in the 3rd ODI. Kohli is already the fastest to score 1000 and 2000 ODI runs as an ODI captain.

Dnanath Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
