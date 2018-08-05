Mitchell Starc gives go-ahead for selection in the UAE tour

Australia's injured premier fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, believes he is "very highly" likely to be available for the Australian Test squad that will face Pakistan in a two-Test series in UAE, this October.

"I’m definitely available for selection, as long as it all goes well over the next few weeks ... The (comeback) plan will keep changing and developing with how my progress is. At the moment I’d like to think I’m very much available for selection for that UAE tour." Starc said while speaking to cricket.com.au.

Earlier this year, Starc was ruled out of the fourth Test against South Africa due to a bone stress in his leg that, consequently, also forced him to stay out of this year's IPL. Since then, he has been undergoing severe rehabilitation processes to not only enhance his fitness but also regain excellent match readiness.

"The body feels good, I’ve been bowling for three weeks ... I think the plan is to bowl off my full run at about 85 per cent intensity. It’s been a quick progression but a bit of a different rehab in terms of (the injury having been) my tibia and not my foot or my ankle this time." The 28-year old speedster revealed.

Australia are not scheduled to play any tournaments before the UAE tour and with an immediate return to competitive Cricket in his sight, Starc hopes he can get a couple of practice games for New South Wales when they visit Brisbane.

Starc appears a strong contender to get a recall to the Test side but his fellow injured pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are still uncertain for the tour. Starc hopes that the deadly Australian trio can be back in the national team's pace battery in the Emirates:

"They haven’t started bowling with me yet," he said. "I think maybe both of them could be starting up in Brisbane this week. Hopefully, the three of us are back on deck and available for the UAE," Starc added.