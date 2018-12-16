×
[Video] Mitchell Starc dacks Nathan Lyon during his interview

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
39   //    16 Dec 2018, 16:26 IST

Dacks!
Dacks!

The Australian might be 1-0 down in the Test series but they are having the time of their lives! The team is clearly gelling together well and it is seen on and off the pitch right now.

During the 1st Test, Marcus Harris was disturbed during his interview with Usman Khawaja throwing ice cubes at him. While that took place during a drink's break, today's incident took place just before the day's play.

Nathan Lyon was talking to Mark Howard on Fox Cricket when he was dacked by Michell Starc. The spinner was discussing his bowling tactics when he had his shorts pulled down by the pacer.

Watch the video below:

Starc is seen sprinting in from outside the 30-yard circle and running straight towards the spinner who was being interviewed right by the pitch. The pacer managed to pull down Lyon's shorts and sneak away without breaking his stride.

Lyon, however, wasn't left red-faced as he was wearing a sports skin under the shorts. “That’s all right — just get the sponsors [of the shorts] in there.” said the spinner after the incident.

He quickly got back to the topic of discussion – Virat Kohli and his tactics of bowling to him – and said, “Obviously (he’s) one of the best players in the world, but we don’t fear him or I don’t fear him, I respect him, but it’s a great contest playing one of the great players of the game so it’s always a great challenge.”

Lyon did not manage to get the wicket of the Indian captain but cleaned up the tail to end the innings with another 5-wicket haul for just 67 runs. 

For all the latest cricket updates and news from ongoing Australia vs India series, head over to Sportskeeda's Cricket section now!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
