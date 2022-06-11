"Mithali Di calls me 'Prime Minister' because I talk a lot" - Yastika Bhatia on her bonding with legendary Mithali Raj

Yastika Bhatia is one of many Indian cricketers to have been inspired to take up the game by the legend Mithali Raj herself. The 39-year-old hung her boots from all forms of international cricket as an icon of the women's game, having devoted 23 years of her life to the sport.

Mithali was the fulcrum of the Indian batting for over two decades and will surely be missed by her teammates as well as fans. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Yastika Bhatia revealed some of her memorable moments with the legendary Indian player. She said:

"Mithali Di calls me 'Prime Minister' because I talk a lot in team meetings and give my opinions. I asked Mithali Di a lot of questions about her thought process and her game when we went for a coffee. We have a great bond."

The 21-year-old added:

"In my debut, Mithali Di was the captain and she guided me very well. When such a legend of the game retires, you do feel sad. But I wish her well in her future endeavors."

Yastika Bhatia @YastikaBhatia Mithu di leaves a legacy behind as one of the best The Indian Women’s team has had. @M_Raj03 di, as you retire I want you to know, your guidance and ideologies will always manoeuvre this team and generations to come. Mithu di leaves a legacy behind as one of the best The Indian Women’s team has had. @M_Raj03 di, as you retire I want you to know, your guidance and ideologies will always manoeuvre this team and generations to come. https://t.co/fpP1n9Jnyu

Yastika Bhatia also opened up on her 130-run stand with Mithali Raj for India during their Women's World Cup game against Australia earlier this year. She added:

"My partnership with Mithali Di against Australia was really special. It will always stay in my memory to have such a crucial partnership in a World Cup game. If we would have won, it would have been nicer but it happens."

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. Thank you for all your love & support over the years!I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. https://t.co/OkPUICcU4u

Yastika Bhatia praises Indian veteran Jhulan Goswami

Yastika Bhatia also admired another legend of women's cricket in Jhulan Goswami. She believes the veteran fast bowler has been humble and has always ensured that her juniors remain comfortable around her.

The 21-year-old shared a story about how Goswami calmed her nerves during India's ODI game against New Zealand prior to the World Cup. She revealed:

"Jhulu Di is very down-to-earth and humble, and whenever she talks to any junior, she makes them feel comfortable. Once there was a game against New Zealand and Jhulu Di was marking her run up with the tape. By mistake, I just ran over it and it disturbed the taping."

Bhatia added:

"So I was very scared that now she would come and scold me. But she just came near me, put a hand around my shoulder, and said 'Chill, such things happen in cricket. Don't worry, focus on the game.'"

With Mithali Raj having retired and Goswami not being picked for India's white-ball squad against Sri Lanka, it could well be the end of an era in Indian cricket.

