MLC 2023: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns, Match 8: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Stream Details

The eighth match of the 2023 MLC edition will unveil on July 19 as Los Angeles Knight Riders prepare to take on San Franciso Unicorns. The game will be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Ground, Dallas at 6 AM IST.

Los Angeles Knight Riders are under the pump as they find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table with a shambolic NRR of -4.35. They have suffered two defeats by a heavy margin and are desperately looking to get back on track before time runs out.

Their batting has been a primary area of concern as the batting unit floundered in both the matches that they played so far in this tournament,

San Francisco Unicorns are ranked 5th in the points table sitting with a NRR of -0.325. They registered a win in their opening game against MI New York but later went down to Seattle in their following game. The team would be looking to bolster their batting department ahead of this fixture to return to winning ways once again.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Match Details:

Match: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco, 8th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 18, Tuesday, 7:30 PM local time (06:00 am IST, July 19)

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Ground, Dallas

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Pitch Report

Judging by the current trend, only one team has been successful in chasing. The success rate for any team chasing in this tournament has been as low as 14%. So the ideal decision would be to bat first on this track and get enough runs on the board to skittle the opposition under pressure. Anything in excess of 160 looks to be a match-winning score on this track.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Weather Report

Strong heat waves are predicted on match day as temperature during the day is expected to soar to 41 C. Though the temperatures will substantially subside during the evening and may even dip to 28 C. There is currently no forecast for rain predicted so the game should progress as expected. Players will have to toil hard in the excessive heat and must hydrate themselves at regular intervals.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Probable Xl

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Probable Xl

Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Nitish Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Lockie Ferguson, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adam Zampa

San Francisco

Probable Xl

Finn Allen, Matthew Wade(w), Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Prediction

Los Angeles Knight Riders have suffered two back-to-back defeats in this tournament and are yet to find their winning formula. Their morale as a team is as low as their ranking which is rock bottom at the moment. The Unicorns have registered a win in this competition and are more likely to win this upcoming fixture.

Prediction: San Francisco Unicorns to win the match.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18

