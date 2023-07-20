MLC 2023: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom, Match 9: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The inaugural MLC edition moves cities as the ninth game of the tournament will feature a clash between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom on July 21. The game will be hosted at Church Street Park Ground in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Los Angeles Knight Riders are currently the only team that is winless in the tournament. They are situated right at the bottom of the points table with a NRR in absolute shambles standing at -3.250. They are in the middle of an unprecedented losing streak and have now lost three consecutive games in a row. The team has failed to chase successfully on all three occasions.

It is high time for them to step up their game and bag a few wins under their belt before it is too late.

Washington Freedom are ranked fifth in the points table sitting with an average-looking NRR of -0.014. The team has won only one game so far in this tournament. After going down to Seattle Orcas by a close margin, Washington fought back against Texas Super Kings in their last encounter. Matthew Short’s 80 (50) followed by Akeal Hosein’s tight bowling of 2/25 helped Washington prevail over Seattle by a bare margin of six runs.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Match Details:

Match: Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom, 9th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 20, Thursday, 5:30 pm local time (03:00 am IST, July 21)

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Pitch Report

As per the latest records, no major match or league of such a magnitude has ever been played here before. With that being said, it will be very hard to ascertain how the pitch would play out and what the match-winning score should look like.

However, teams should go by the tournament’s current trend i.e. to bat first and put enough runs on the board as teams have largely struggled chasing in this tournament.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Weather Report

The weather at Morrisville will be bright and sunny on match day with temperatures varying between 33 C and 23 C making it perfectly ideal for a cricket match. The heat waves are going to be less intense his time and the players may not have to toil too hard in extreme conditions as they did back in Dallas.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom XI

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Probable Xl

Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Spencer Johnson

Washington Freedom

Probable Xl

Matthew Short, Andries Gous(w), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Prediction

Los Angeles Knight Riders have faltered in the opening stages of this pint-sized tournament which puts their playoff hopes in absolute jeopardy. The team has suffered three back-to-back defeats and is almost nearing elimination. They will need to produce a miracle in order to stay in the hunt.

Meanwhile, Washington have the winning momentum behind them and appear much more confident after registering their maiden MLC victory against Texas last Sunday.

Prediction: Washington Freedom to win the match.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18

Poll : Sunil Narine to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes