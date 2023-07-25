MLC 2023 - MI New York vs Seattle Orcas, Match 15: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Church Street Park stadium in Morrisville is gearing up to host its last Major League Cricket (MLC) match between MI New York (MINY) and Seattle Orcas (SEO) on July 26 at 3 AM IST. The 15th match of the inaugural MLC season will be the final league stage match, with MI New York battling it out in a do-or-die contest.

MINY are placed fourth in the points table with a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.319. The team is in touching distance of making it to the playoffs. They currently have two wins in four games, one of which was an eight-wicket win against Washington in their last encounter. They cannot afford any slip-ups at this stage and would be hoping for the big names to come to the party in the final league match.

SEO are at the top of the table sitting comfortably with a NRR of 0.806. They have officially made it to the playoffs and are looking all set to bag yet another win. The team has won three of its four games so far, with their only defeat coming against Los Angeles Knight Riders in the last game. A win against MINY would propel them straight to the Qualifiers.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Match Details:

Match: MI New York vs Seattle Orcas, 15th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 25, Tuesday, 5:30 PM local time (3:00 am IST, July 26)

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Report

In the past few games, it has been observed that the pitch certainly favors the bowlers as batters have had to grind hard for their runs. The deck does have a fair bit of grass cover on it which is likely to aid the quick bowlers in the early part of the game.

Anything between the range of 150-170 runs would be a safe score to defend provided that the team bowling second delivers a consistent bowling performance.

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be moderately warm with a possibility of a few clouds being dotted around. The temperature throughout the day will vary between 34 C and 22 C, with wind speed expected to clock at 10 km/hr.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Predicted Xl

MI New York

Probable Xl

Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran(w), Tim David, Kieron Pollard(c), Hammad Azam, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige

Seattle Orcas

Probable Xl

Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Heinrich Klaasen, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Imad Wasim, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell(c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Prediction

Seattle Orcas will draw comfort from the fact that they have only been defeated once. Apart from their solitary defeat, the Orcas have given other teams a stiff challenge. MI New York, on the other hand, have endured a very inconsistent journey so far in the tournament and are at high risk of being eliminated.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win the match.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming Details

Telecast: Sports 18

Live streaming: Jiocinema app