MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult top of the charts – Updated after Challenger

The Challenger match of the 2023 Major League Cricket (MLC) edition kicked off between MI New York and Texas Super Kings at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The nerve-wracking battle finally came to a close after MI New York clinched a comprehensive six-wicket victory with an over to spare.

MI New York got off to a roaring start as they got three early scalps to reduce the Super Kings to 34-3 in 5.2 overs. Milind Kumar got together with Conway and did the rebuilding work. The duo struggled for rhythm initially but pushed on further to navigate through the middle overs.

Once the 77-run stand was broken and Milind fell, Conway too departed soon after. The lower-order batters perished in a bid to up the ante but David Miller hit a couple of lusty blows to help TSK post 158.

In the chase, MI had a shaky start as the Super Kings bowlers bowled tight lines. However, Shayan Jahangir played a knock of 36 off 18 to give them early momentum. With Jahangir dismissed and Dewald Brevis not finding the right gear at the beginning, it looked like Super Kings would snatch the game away.

But Tim David (33) unleashed himself on the spinners of the Super Kings and changed the complexion of the game. Brevis (41*) kept his cool and stayed till the end with David Wiese to take MI New York over the finish line and into the finals.

MLC 2023 most runs list - Nicholas Pooran overtakes Heinrich Klaasen to claim the top spot

Nicholas Pooran takes charge of the batting chart

Nicholas Pooran currently sits on top with 251 runs to his name. His average is at a phenomenal high of 41.83 and has smashed two half-centuries in the tournament. Although he made a slow 23 (20) in today’s game, his strike rate is at an impressive high of 141.81.

Heinrich Klaasen slips to the second spot with 231 runs under his belt averaging 77. His strike rate is at a lethal high of 206.25 and has smashed a century and a half-century score in this tournament so far.

Devon Conway jumps forward to acquire the third spot in the runs chart. He has scored 221 runs at an average of 31.57 which includes his best individual score of 74.

The Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell plummets to the fourth position in the runs chart. Russell will end his season with 206 runs averaging 68.67. We will not see him in further action anymore as the Los Angeles Knight Riders are officially out of the tournament.

Tim David has made some gains following the conclusion of today’s fixture. He scored a valuable 33 (20) and has moved to the fifth spot in the runs chart. He currently has 199 runs under his belt averaging 49.75, with an explosive strike rate of 171.55.

MLC 2023 most wickets list - Trent Boult leads the wickets chart

Trent Boult takes charge of the bowling chart

Trent Boult continues to impress us with his performance as we approach the business end of the tournament. He was once again sensational with the ball today picking up figures of 4/24. The New Zealand speedster now has 19 wickets to his name at a ground-breaking average of 10.21.

Cameron Gannon holds on to the second position averaging 14.09 while maintaining a healthy economy of 7.10 RPO. Ganon has claimed 11 wickets so far which includes his best figures of 4/23.

Andrew Type retains the third spot in the wickets column. His figures of 3/32 remain his best figures in the tournament. Tye currently has 11 wickets to his name averaging 18.45 while his economy rate stands at 8.83 RPO.

Saurabh Netravalkar is at the number four position in the wickets column. His 6/9 are the best bowling figures by any bowler in the short history of the MLC. In addition, he has claimed 10 wickets in this tournament at a remarkable average of 15.9. He will take no further part in the tournament as Washington has officially been eliminated from the tournament.

The Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zama slips to the fifth spot with nine wickets under his belt averaging 17.4. Since his side is knocked out, he will take no further part in the tournament.