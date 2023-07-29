MLC 2023 - Seattle Orcas vs MI New York, Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Seattle Orcas and MI New York will face off in the maiden MLC final. The tournament decider is scheduled for July 31 and will start at 6 am IST. Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas will host this blockbuster encounter which promises to be an entertaining one.

Seattle Orcas have been clinical throughout the tournament. They made a solid start to their MLC journey and carried on the momentum till the very end. Barring their defeat against the Knight Riders, the Orcas have dominated every single opponent.

MI New York made a scratchy start to their campaign and had to endure a few setbacks early on in the competition. But they managed to crawl their way back during the fag end of the league, winning back-to-back crucial games.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Match Details:

Match: Seattle Orcas vs MI New York, Final, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 30, Friday, 7:30 pm local time (06:00 am IST, July 31)

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Report

The track has turned slower during the final stages of the league. The pitch has also earned a reputation for being two-paced in nature.

In this crucial encounter, it will be a sensible decision for any toss-winning captain to bat first and save themselves from the hassle of chasing.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Weather Report

Temperatures are expected to creep up to 40 degrees Celsius. However, there will be some respite during the latter half of the day as the temperature is expected to plummet to 27 degrees. At present, there is no rain predicted at this stage.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Predicted Xl

Seattle Orcas

Probable Xl

Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shubham Ranjane, Dwaine Pretorius, Imad Wasim, Wayne Parnell(c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, Cameron Gannon.

MI New York

Probable Xl

Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Dewald Brevis, Steven Taylor, Tim David, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Prediction

Seattle Orcas have been the best team in the tournament so far. They have been in explosive form and have only been beaten once. Besides, they will also draw comfort from the fact that they have defeated MI New York once in the tournament.

MI New York, on the other hand, have gained momentum during the business end of the tournament but haven’t been at their fluent best.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win the match.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Streaming Details

Telecast: Sports 18

Live streaming: Jio Cinema app