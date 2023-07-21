MLC 2023 - Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, Match 10: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 10th game of the 2023 Major League Cricket (MLC 2023) tournament will see the Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings clash horns on July 22. The game will be hosted by the Church Street Park Ground in Morrisville, North Carolina, and is scheduled to start at 3 AM IST.

Seattle are ranked second in the points table sitting with a healthy net run-rate (NRR) of 1.043. The Orcas have recorded two back-to-back wins under their belt and are yet to taste defeat in MLC 2023. They have played some good all-round cricket and are looking to march ahead to solidify their position at the top.

The Texas Super Kings, meanwhile, are currently the table toppers sitting with a robust NRR of 1.333. The team has registered two wins from three matches in the ongoing tournament.

They have beaten the Los Angeles Knight Riders and MI New York, with the former win (by 69 runs) significantly boosting their net run rate. Texas suffered its only defeat in MLC 2023 against the Washington Freedom, falling just seven runs short of their required target.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Freedom Match Details

Match: Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, 10th match, MLC 2023.

Date and Time: July 21, Friday, 5:30 PM local time (03:00 am IST, July 22).

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Pitch Report

Very little is known about the Church Street Park stadium, which was established in late 2022 and is yet to host a major cricket match. However, looking at the current trend, teams could opt to bat first and look to put enough runs on the board as teams have largely struggled to chase in MLC 2023.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the temperature on Friday is expected to be warm and sunny. It will remain sunny for the most part with a partial cloud cover. The probability of rain is down to 10%, which is good news for both teams and their fans.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Freedom Xl

Seattle Orcas

Probable Xl

Quinton de Kock (w), Nauman Anwar, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell (c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye.

Texas Super Kings

Probable Xl

Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis (c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Prediction

The Seattle Orcas are the only team that is currently unbeaten in the tournament. They emerged victorious in their games against the Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns.

Besides, they are the only team to have looked comfortable while chasing in MLC 2023. No other team has been able to chase down targets successfully in this tournament.

The Texas Super Kings are placed higher in the points table than Seattle and have plenty of match-winners in their ranks. However, the Orcas have a marginal advantage momentum-wise and appear to have all bases covered.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win this MLC 2023 match.

Telecast: N/A.

Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18.

