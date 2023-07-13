MLC 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Major League Cricket in India

Major League Cricket (MLC) will begin tonight in the United States. Texas Super Kings will clash against Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening match of MLC 2023. Due to the time zone difference, this match will begin at 6:00 am IST on July 14 in India.

Several IPL stars like Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Lockie Ferguson, Marcus Stoinis, Wayne Parnell, David Wiese, Dewald Brevis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine will be in action during this competition.

Four IPL franchises, namely Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders have bought a franchise in this league. Although MLC 2023 matches will have an awkward start time for the Indian audience, fans are likely to stay up late or wake up early to catch the live action.

MLC 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Major League Cricket has four different start timings for the matches as per IST. The evening games will begin at 6:00 am IST, while the afternoon games start at 2:00 am IST during the Dallas leg.

When the competition moves to Morrisville, the start time will be 11:00 pm IST for afternoon matches and 3:00 am IST for evening matches. You can check out the full schedule here.

Major League Cricket telecast channel list in India

Viacom18 has secured the TV and live streaming rights for USA's T20 league. Fans in India can watch MLC matches for free on JioCinema website and application. Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 Khel will telecast the MLC matches on TV.

Fans residing in the USA can watch the matches live on Willow TV, whereas in Australia, FOX will show the matches. Here is the complete telecast channel list for MLC 2023:

USA - Willow TV

India - Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 Khel (TV) and JioCinema (Live Streaming)

Australia - FOX

Caribbean islands - Sportsmax

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Pakistan - A Sports

South Africa - SuperSport

The UK - BT Sport

