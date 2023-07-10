Major League Cricket 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The United States of America is set to host the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC 2023), which is scheduled from July 13 to July 31, 2023.

The MLC 2023 will feature a strong lineup of six participating teams, each bringing their own unique flavor and competitive spirit to the tournament. The teams competing in this prestigious event are the Texas Super Kings, Seattle Orcas, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Washington Freedom, MI New York, and San Francisco Unicorns.

Four of the six teams feature owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, which include two of the five-times title-winners MI New York (Mumbai Indians) and Texas Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings). The other two teams with IPL connections are the LA Knight Riders (owned by Kolkata Knight Riders) and the Seattle Orcas (owned by GMR Group, co-owners of Delhi Capitals).

MI New York’s lineup includes players who bring a wealth of experience and skill to the team, promising an exciting performance on the field. Names include Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, and Kagiso Rabada. Led by captain Faf Du Plessis, the Texas Super Kings will include renowned players such as Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, and Mitchell Santner.

Pravin Amre-headed Seattle Orcas will feature two overseas stars, Quinton de Kock and Mitchell Marsh. San Francisco will be captained by former-Australian captain Aaron Finch with Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, and Shadab Khan in the side.

Moises Henriques has been entrusted with the captaincy of the Washington Freedom in the MLC 2023. Leading a talented squad, Henriques will be supported by the spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga and the South-African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the MLC 2023 tournament. The league stage will consist of 15 matches, where each team will compete against each other in a round-robin format. After the league stage, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which will determine the ultimate champion.

The playoffs will consist of four thrilling knockout matches Eliminator, Qualifier, and Challenger where teams will compete fiercely to secure their spot in the final.

Grand Prairie Stadium and Church Street Park will host the league stage matches. However, all the playoff matches, including the final, will take place exclusively at Grand Prairie Stadium.

With these six dynamic teams competing against each other, fans can anticipate thrilling matches filled with intense rivalries, exceptional performances, and nail-biting moments.

Major League Cricket 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times are in IST)

Friday, July 14, 06.00 am

Match 1 - Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Saturday, July 15, 02.00 am

Match 2 - MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Saturday, July 15, 06.00 am

Match 3 - Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Sunday, July 16, 06.00 am

Match 4 - San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Monday, July 17, 02.00 am

Match 5 - Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Monday, July 17, 06.00 am

Match 6 - Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Tuesday, July 18, 06.00 am

Match 7 - Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Wednesday, July 19, 06.00 am

Match 8- Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Friday, July 21, 03.00 am

Match 9 - Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, (Church Street Park, Morrisville)

Saturday, July 22, 03.00 am

Match 10 - Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, (Church Street Park, Morrisville)

Sunday, July 23, 03.00 am

Match 11 - Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, (Church Street Park, Morrisville)

Sunday, July 23, 11.00 pm

Match 12 - Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, (Church Street Park, Morrisville)

Monday, July 24, 03.00 am

Match 13 - MI New York vs Washington Freedom, (Church Street Park, Morrisville)

Tuesday, July 25, 03.00 am

Match 14 - San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings, (Church Street Park, Morrisville)

Wednesday, July 26, 03.00 am

Match 15 - MI New York vs Seattle Orcas, (Church Street Park, Morrisville)

Friday, July 28, 02.00 am

Eliminator - TBC (T3) vs TBC (T4), (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Friday, July 28, 06.00 am

Qualifier - TBC (T1) vs TBC (T2), (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Saturday, July 29, 06.00 am

Challenger - TBC vs TBC, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Monday, July 31, 02.00 am

Final - TBC vs TBC, (Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas)

Major League Cricket 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The first edition of the Major League Cricket will be live-streamed on JioCinema App & Website while Sports18 will broadcast television coverage.

Major League Cricket 2023: Full Squads

San Francisco Unicorns

Aaron Finch (c), Qais Ahmad, Finn Allen, Corey Anderson, Amila Aponso, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Brody Couch, Mackenzie Harvey, Shadab Khan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Carmi Le Roux, Lungi Ngidi, Smit Patel (wk), Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Tajinder Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), and David White.

MI New York

Kieron Pollard (c), Ehsan Adil, Hammad Azam, Jason Behrendorff, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Saideep Ganesh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Sarabjit Ladda, Monank Patel (wk), Kyle Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor, and David Wiese.

Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, and Rusty Theron.

Seattle Orcas

Nauman Anwar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Cameron Gannon, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Izharulhaq Naveed, Wayne Parnell, Nisarg Patel, Angelo Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Dasun Shanaka, Phani Simhadri, Harmeet Singh, Matthew Tromp, Andrew Tye, Imad Wasim, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dwaine Pretorius.

Washington Freedom

Moises Henriques (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Saad Ali, Akhilesh Bodugum, Justin Dill, Ben Dwarshuis, Andries Gous, Sujith Gowda, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, Saurabh Netravalkar, Anrich Nortje, Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Dane Piedt, Obus Pienaar, Usman Rafiq, and Akeal Hosein.

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Corne Dry, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Ali Sheikh, Gajanand Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram, and Adam Zampa.

