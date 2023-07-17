MLC 2023 - Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Match 7: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The seventh match of the 2023 MLC edition will see the Texas Super Kings clash with MI New York on Tuesday, July 18, at Grand Prairie Cricket Ground in Dallas. The game will commence at 6.00 am IST.

Both teams currently have one win under their belt and would be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

The Texas Super Kings are placed in third position with a healthy-looking NRR of 1.575. They suffered a narrow defeat against Washington in their previous game by a slim margin of six runs. Dwayne Bravo played a heroic cameo to resurrect the Super Kings innings but fell short. The likes of Akeal Hosein, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Marco Jansen kept things tight during the death overs.

The MI New York, on the other hand, are ranked second in the points table with a robust NRR of 2.075. They managed to secure their maiden victory of the tournament in the last game by a massive margin of 105 runs. Tim David blasted his way to a quickfire 48 (21), which helped New York post a decent target.

The MI New York bowlers fired on all cylinders as all their five bowlers picked up two wickets each to skittle the Knight Riders for a shambolic score of 50. With that win, they have certainly improved their NRR by a substantial margin and appear to be a much more confident side as they approach this fixture.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Details:

Match: Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, 7th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: Monday, July 17, 7:30 PM local time (06.00 am IST, July 18)

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Ground, Dallas

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Pitch Report

Not a great deal of international or franchise cricket has been played at this venue. But our initial assessment suggests that the surface is well balanced. There is something in it for both the bowlers and the batters.

Spinners tend to get a fair amount of purchase, especially during the latter stages of the game. We have seen teams chasing down targets successfully and have also seen sides defending totals. With that being said, toss may not play a crucial role.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Weather Report

It is going to be a fairly hot day with temperatures soaring to as high as 41 degrees Celsius during the day. However, we can expect it to be marginally cooler during the evening as the temperature is expected to drop to 28 degrees Celsius.

At this stage, there is no probability of rain with light to moderate winds expected to flow at around 21 km/hr.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Probable Xl

Texas Super Kings

Probable Xl

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, and Rusty Theron.

MI New York

Probable Xl

Dewald Brevis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hammad Azam, Steven Taylor, Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Monank Patel, Ehsan Adil, Sarabjit Ladda, Kagiso Rabada, and Trent Boult.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Prediction

Both teams are pretty much even stevens at this stage as far as their ranking is concerned. They have won one game apiece and are looking forward advance keep the momentum going. However, the MI New York have a marginal upper hand here as they completed a landslide victory against the Knight Riders in their earlier fixture.

The winning momentum is firmly behind them and it is quite likely that we may see a win for New York on Tuesday.

Prediction: MI New York to win the match.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Jiocinema app and Sports 18

Poll : David Miller to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes