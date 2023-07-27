MLC 2023 - Washington Freedom vs MI New York, Match 16: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Washington Freedom will take on the MI New York in a do-or-die contest on Friday, July 28. The Eliminator match will commence at 2.00 am IST at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

Whoever manages to win this contest will book a place in the second Qualifier match on July 29. While for the other, it will be an end to their campaign in this year's Major League Cricket.

The Washington Freedom are placed third in the points table, sitting with an NRR of 0.097. They started off their campaign on a losing note but managed to recover well by winning three on the trot. However, a dismal bowling effort against the MI New York in their last encounter saw MINY thrash Washington by eight wickets and 27 balls to spare.

Washington would be hoping that their bowling department fires this time around to take them over the line.

The MI New York, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the points table, with two wins out of five matches. However, they would draw comfort from the fact that they have already defeated the Washington Freedons in the tournament once, that too by a hefty margin.

The landslide victory helped MINY attain a massive NRR, which ultimately helped them edge past the San Francisco Unicorns and book a berth in the playoffs.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Details:

Match: Washington Freedom vs MI New York, 16th T20I match, MLC 2023

Date and Time: July 28, Friday, 02.00 am IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Unicorns Report

Contrary to the pitch at Church Street Park, chasing has been a very troublesome task on this venue. Out of eight games played so far, only once has a target been chased down successfully. The pitch tends to deteriorate as the match progresses and the ball stops coming onto the bat nicely making batting very tricky during the second innings.

Electing to bat first and putting sufficient runs on the board will be the right thing to do on this track.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Weather Report

The weather on match day will be very ideal with temperatures varying between 38 C and 29 C. We expect the humidity rate to be around 37 percent, while wind speeds are expected to be in excesses of 15 km/hr. The chances of any potential shower are almost negligible at this stage.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Predicted Xl

Washington Freedom

Probable XI

Matthew Short, Andries Gous(w), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Obus Pienaar, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

MI New York

Probable Xl

Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Tim David, Hammad Azam, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, and Nosthush Kenjige.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Prediction

The Washington has secured more victories in this competition compared to the MI New York. Besides, they have looked like the more consistent side, having won three consecutive games in a row before losing their last game.

The MI New York, on the other hand, have had a scratchy season so far and is likely to experience some difficulties while facing Washington in a do-or-die contest.

Prediction: Washington Freedom to win the match.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Live Streaming Details

Telecast: Sports 18

Live streaming: Jiocinema app