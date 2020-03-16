×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mohammad Amir claims fatigue led to Test retirement

  • The Pakistani pacer announced his Test retirement after the 2019 World Cup in England
  • Amir is currently part of the Karachi Kings in the ongoing edition of the Pakistani Super League
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 16 Mar 2020, 18:36 IST

Mohammad Amir has shed light on his retirement from Test cricket
Mohammad Amir has shed light on his retirement from Test cricket

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has opened up about his controversial retirement from Test cricket, as the 27-year-old decided to call it quits in the longest format of the game following the 2019 World Cup. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amir cited fatigue as the root cause behind his premature retirement, adding that his five-year ban owing to the spot-fixing scandal in 2010 took its toll with regard to his fitness.

"I felt my body was getting overloaded. I couldn’t manage. To prolong my career, I had to take the decision, which was supported by my family. I am feeling much better and the results are visible."

The mercurial pacer, who is currently plying his trade with Karachi Kings in the PSL, was slated for walking away from Test cricket too soon, but Amir confirmed that he had to make such a decision to prolong his career in the limited-overs game.

"Fatigue was bound to happen, especially for fast bowlers. But now I am feeling much better, Alhamdulillah. When your focus is on one thing and you are mentally and physically fresh, you can deliver and perform better."

Amir appeared 36 times in Test cricket for Pakistan and picked up 119 wickets, with an average of 30.47. Post retirement from Test cricket, Amir will hope to produce the goods consistently for Pakistan in limited-overs cricket, as he aims to spearhead the Men in Green's pace battery for many years to come.

Published 16 Mar 2020, 18:36 IST
PSL 2020 Pakistan Cricket Karachi Kings Mohammad Amir
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar
ISU 183/3 (20.0 ov)
KRK 187/5 (18.4 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
KRK 152/4 (18.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS KRK live score
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar
LHQ 209/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 172/10 (20.0 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs
LHQ VS QTG live score
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar
ISU 198/3 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 127/10 (18.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 71 runs
ISU VS LHQ live score
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar
PSZ 170/6 (15.0 ov)
QTG 140/7 (15.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 30 runs
PSZ VS QTG live score
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar
MS 102/6 (16.5 ov)
KRK
No Result
MS VS KRK live score
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar
ISU 195/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 85/2 (9.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs (DLS Method)
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar
QTG 98/9 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 100/2 (11.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
QTG VS LHQ live score
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar
ISU 91/7 (9.0 ov)
MS 94/1 (6.4 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 9 wickets
ISU VS MS live score
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar
KRK 187/5 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 190/2 (19.1 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
KRK VS LHQ live score
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar
PSZ 187/7 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 189/5 (19.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar
QTG
MS
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
QTG VS MS live score
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar
LHQ 150/5 (20.0 ov)
KRK 151/0 (17.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 wickets
LHQ VS KRK live score
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar
MS 154/6 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 3 runs
MS VS PSZ live score
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar
ISU 136/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 137/6 (19.2 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 4 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 191/1 (18.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wickets
MS VS LHQ live score
Match 30 | Yesterday
KRK 150/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 154/5 (16.2 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Semi-Final 1 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Semi-Final 2 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Final | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us