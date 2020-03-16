Mohammad Amir claims fatigue led to Test retirement

The Pakistani pacer announced his Test retirement after the 2019 World Cup in England

Amir is currently part of the Karachi Kings in the ongoing edition of the Pakistani Super League

Mohammad Amir has shed light on his retirement from Test cricket

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has opened up about his controversial retirement from Test cricket, as the 27-year-old decided to call it quits in the longest format of the game following the 2019 World Cup. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amir cited fatigue as the root cause behind his premature retirement, adding that his five-year ban owing to the spot-fixing scandal in 2010 took its toll with regard to his fitness.

"I felt my body was getting overloaded. I couldn’t manage. To prolong my career, I had to take the decision, which was supported by my family. I am feeling much better and the results are visible."

The mercurial pacer, who is currently plying his trade with Karachi Kings in the PSL, was slated for walking away from Test cricket too soon, but Amir confirmed that he had to make such a decision to prolong his career in the limited-overs game.

"Fatigue was bound to happen, especially for fast bowlers. But now I am feeling much better, Alhamdulillah. When your focus is on one thing and you are mentally and physically fresh, you can deliver and perform better."

Amir appeared 36 times in Test cricket for Pakistan and picked up 119 wickets, with an average of 30.47. Post retirement from Test cricket, Amir will hope to produce the goods consistently for Pakistan in limited-overs cricket, as he aims to spearhead the Men in Green's pace battery for many years to come.