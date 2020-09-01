Mohammad Amir unlikely to play third T20I versus England due to hamstring injury

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is unlikely to feature in the third T20I against England at Manchester owing to injury concerns. The 28-year-old was forced off the field in the second T20I after pulling his hamstring during his bowling spell.

The injury comes at a bad time for Mohammad Amir, who has only one wicket to his name in the last five T20Is. The left-arm quick bowled just two overs in the match and conceded 25 runs at 12.50 runs per over. He also went wicketless in the first T20I of the series.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman confirmed that the pacer would be assessed ahead of the third and final T20I. He told the media:

"He's feeling pain in his right hamstring, it's been iced and they (Pakistan's medical staff) will see him tomorrow (Monday)."

Wahab Riaz is the most likely replacement for Mohammad Amir

Despite Mohammad Amir’s injury, the team management has plenty of options to choose from for the final T20I. The limited-overs veteran, Wahab Riaz, is likely to replace Mohammad Amir given the media pressure around him. Pakistan, however, could certainly gamble and play one of the prodigious young quicks - Mohammad Hasnain or Naseem Shah.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played on the 1st of September at the Emirates Old Trafford. Pakistan are one down in the three-match series and will be keen on making a comeback to not only level the series but also conclude a somewhat disappointing tour on a high.

Pakistan also faced defeat in the recent three-match Test series against England as their opponents lifted the series 1-0. The loss resulted in many former players coming out to criticise the Men in Green's overall performance and decision-making.